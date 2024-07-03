The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Taste Entertainment and Culture Food and Restaurants

Bungalow by Middle Brow pizzeria in Logan Square makes NYTimes' list for best pizza places in U.S.

The Times also highlighted Bungalow’s home-made wine in a story earlier this year.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Bungalow by Middle Brow pizzeria in Logan Square makes NYTimes' list for best pizza places in U.S.
The margherita pizza at Middle Brow Bungalow, is topped with fresh mozzarella and herbs.&nbsp;| Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The margherita pizza at Middle Brow Bungalow is topped with fresh mozzarella and herbs.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times, file

The Gray Lady has picked a particularly vibrant Chicago pizzeria as one of its “22 of the Best Pizza Places in America.”

Or, if you like, high brow has gone for middle brow.

That would be Bungalow by Middle Brow in Logan Square, 2840 W. Armitage, which has made The New York Times list.

“The crusts are fragrant and flavorful, with sturdy undercarriages, and the Neapolitan pizzas are always memorable, whether they’re topped with the barest amount of ingredients (order at least one with tomato sauce and yuzu oil) or the makings of a German potato salad, to name just one in the never-ending parade of specialty pies,” wrote the Times’ Brett Anderson in the June 26 piece.

PIZZA-07XX24 4.jpg

Bungalow by Middle Brow, a pizzeria in Logan Square, was recently picked by The New York Times as one of the best places in America to eat pizza.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

If you order the special this week, it comes topped with a black-garlic glaze, wild flowers, chard stems and manchego cheese.

Not bad for a couple of guys who were “hobbyist” pizza makers until about five years ago (Bungalow opened in 2011 as a brewery).

Anyone can make good pizza in a basement or a garage, says, Bungalow co-owner Pete Ternes.

“That’s easy ...,” Ternes said. “The thing that’s hard is to make 1,500 pizzas in a week consistently good.”

What makes their pizza so good? Organic farm ingredients that come only from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana: “our menu is likely more ‘local’ than any other restaurant in the country.”

Ternes said the pizza specials tend to be “less influenced by Italy and more by the farms around here.”

It’s not the first time Bungalow has appeared on a “best of” list or in the Times. The Times highlighted Bungalow’s home-made wine in a story earlier this year.

“It’s never really old hat to see your hard work recognized,” Ternes said. “It’s fun to see ourselves on the list, but we know it could be fleeting.”

Next Up In Taste
20 quintessential summer foods in Chicago to enjoy — from ice-cold to spicy hot
Menu Planner: Fettuccine with prosciutto, prunes and black pepper won't disappoint
Roasted tomato, pepper and olive sauce is perfect complement to grilled swordfish
Dishin' on the Dish: Noon-O-Kabab in Albany Park serves up flavorful Persian shirin polo
From boxing to pilates to yoga, Chicago chefs make physical, mental health a priority
Menu Planner: You'll find cumin-rubbed steaks with avocado salsa verde easy to prepare
The Latest
FILE - Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS poses for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will make a mark in the Paris Olympics as a torchbearer from South after recently returning from his mandatory military service. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Entertainment and Culture
BTS member Jin among torchbearers for Paris Olympics
The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace.”
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
28 of 100NASCARSUN-070323-06.jpg Cars race through Turn 8 on the second day of NASCAR’s first street race in downtown Chicago on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The NASCAR Cup Series' Inaugural Grant Park 220 resumed after a hold due to heavy rain and flooding.
NASCAR In Chicago
Where's the best NASCAR action? A turn-by-turn guide to Chicago's street race course
We have a full breakdown of each turn on the lakefront course and the challenges drivers face.
By Ellery Jones
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Milwaukee visitor charged with wounding bus driver in CTA gun battle that also left his cousin dead
Jeremy Howard, 20, was ordered detained Wednesday after a Cook County judge said she agreed with prosecutors that he posed a danger to the community if released for his alleged role the shoot out.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Kimberly Blackburn, wearing a black shirt, is surrounded by steam, metal coffee pitchers and red walls as she stands in front of the espresso machine at her Red June Cafe.
La Voz Chicago
Los restaurantes de Chicago están siendo objeto de un número récord de robos: ‘Estoy más que indignado’
El año pasado se denunciaron 635 robos en restaurantes, la cifra más alta desde por lo menos 2001, y este año la ciudad está a punto de superar esa cifra.
By Ambar Colón Mohammad Samra , and 1 more
 
traffic31.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Se espera un número récord de viajeros que saldrán a la carretera el 4 de julio
Muchos visitantes se dirigirán a la ciudad para asistir a la carrera callejera NASCAR de Chicago. Muchos más saldrán de la ciudad en automóvil, avión o autobús, según la AAA. Se aconseja a todos los viajeros que eviten los embotellamientos, se mantengan frescos y planifiquen con anticipación.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 