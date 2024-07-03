The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Jack in the Box returning to the Chicago after 40 years

The San Diego-based fast food chain is set to open eight restaurants in the city and suburbs in 2025 and 2026.

By  Layla Brown-Clark
   
A Jack and the Box restaurant was once nestled next to an Arby’s on East Chicago Avenue, between Michigan Avenue and State Street, before the chain left the city in the early 1980s.

Carmen Reporto/CST

Jack in the Box is returning to the Chicago area after a 40-year absence.

The San Diego-based fast food chain, popular for its burgers and tacos, is looking to open eight new 24-hour restaurants in the city and suburbs between 2025 and 2026.

Most locations will be in the suburbs, including Countryside, Lake in the Hills, Tinley Park, Carol Stream, Naperville, Plainfield, and New Lenox. The only city location will be near Midway Airport, according to a statement sent to the Sun-Times.

“We’re excited to bring our unique menu where customers can order any item at any time — day or night,” said Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box, in a statement.

There are already nine locations in downstate Illinois, with the closest location 4 hours away in Litchfield.

Jack in the Box had 20 locations in the Chicago area in the late 1970s. By the early 1980s, the restaurant chain shut down its restaurants to focus on developing locations in the southwestern United States, a spokesperson told DNAInfo in 2014.

Jack in the Box has spent the last year expanding its footprint into other states, including Utah and Kentucky and internationally in Mexico. Other potential locations for future expansion include Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Florida, and Georgia.

Chicago, northwest Indiana, and southeast Wisconsin are part of the company’s marketing plan that will help in building up its brand.

Jack in the Box is known for its variety of menu options, featuring customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken tenders, sandwiches, and milkshakes. The new locations will offer all-hours dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options.

