Sun-Times announces new Chicago neighborhood video series: ‘The Grid’

The Chicago Sun-Times is excited to announce a new video series with special focus Chicago’s neighborhoods. In launching this new effort, the Sun-Times is committing to sharing the best of each of our neighborhoods and suburbs from where to get the best coffee to unique shopping to the history of the community to its character.

It’s called “The Grid,” based on the city’s geometric street system of the same name. The host is the Sun-Times’ Ji Suk Yi. Each week, she’ll guide the audience through one neighborhood, talking to neighbors, shop owners, chefs and more.

(Yi joined the Chicago Sun-Times earlier this year after a long stint at Chicago’s ABC7.)

She’s looking forward to this new project to tell Chicagoans and visitors to the city about the hidden treasures in every one of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods.

“It’s what a possible day-in-the-life would look like of a person that lives there – where they get coffee, eat, drink and hang out,” said Yi. “On a deeper level it can reveal where they find inspiration or get replenished in the neighborhood, whether it’s through art, music or their favorite book store.”

The new video series will be available on the Chicago Sun-Times website every Wednesday. The video will be accompanied by an in-depth story with details and links to each place Yi visits.

“In creating ‘The Grid,’ the goal of the Sun-Times is to turn the spotlight on the people, places and things that make our city one-of-a-kind,” said Carol Fowler, Senior Vice President of Digital News Products for the Sun-Times. “There’s so much to share about our neighborhoods, but there aren’t many places online to find that content. We hope ‘The Grid’ will become a trusted place to find out things to do in each part of the city and suburbs.”

The first episode of “The Grid” will feature Logan Square, and it will be available on the Sun-Times website beginning May 16th.