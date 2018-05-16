WATCH: ‘The Grid’

Welcome to “The Grid,” my in-depth look at things to do in Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Part travel guide, part ode to unique people and places, “The Grid” is about sharing the best of each of our neighborhoods (and suburbs) from where to get the best coffee to unique shopping to the history of the community to its character.

This new Sun-Times video series is for visitors and locals alike with hopes that all will be inspired to explore our beautiful city – and maybe even move here. We’re proud to welcome Baird and Warner as the presenting sponsor. I’m Sun-Times program host, Ji Suk Yi – and I’ll be leading you on this video adventure of places to check out and things to do.

Each week, we introduce you to a different neighborhood. Come along for the ride.

Videos by Brian Rich/For the Sun-Times