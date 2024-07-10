Things to in Chicago July 11-17: The Mix

Music

Get yourself some tasty barbecue while listening to music from a great lineup at Windy City Smokeout. Headliners include Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and Thomas Rhett, plus many more country artists fill out the roster. From 2-10 p.m. July 11-12 and 1-10 p.m. July 13-14 at United Center, Parking Lot C, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $69.95+. Visit windycitysmokeout.com.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Marin Alsop, begins its summer residency at Ravinia at 7:30 p.m. July 12 with a program featuring works by Aaron Copland, James P. Johnson, Samuel Barber and George Gershwin. Guest artists are pianist Michelle Cann and soprano Masabane Cecila Rangwanasha. At 7:30 p.m. July 13 the CSO is joined by South African cellist Abel Selaocoe for a program featuring works by Selaocoe, Ukrainian composer Iryna Aleksiychuk and Beethoven. At Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd, Highland Park. Tickets: $17-$95. Visit ravinia.org.

Lydia Loveless. Jillian Clark

The impressive lineup at the Square Roots Music Festival includes X, The New Pornographers, The Big Star Quintet, Jon Spencer, Lydia Loveless, Waco Brothers, Reyna Tropical, Finom, Sinkane, Dos Santos, Bethany Thomas, Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole and much more. Also vendors, food from local restaurants, a craft beer showcase and, on the children’s stage: Wiggleworms, Desueno Dance, Miss Renee, Moya Cultural Arts, Raging Chihuahuas and more. From 5-10 p.m. July 12, noon-10 p.m. July 13 and noon-9 p.m. July 14. Admission: $10 suggested donation, $20 families. Visit squareroots.org.

Timeless music is on the menu when Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire bring their Heart & Soul Tour to town. Each band performs a set with the finale an encore performance with both bands on stage. At 7:30 p.m. July 12 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $79+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Miche Fest headliners include Kali Uchis, Junior H, Mamicana, Madd Jaxx, Xces, Gonzo plus Los Angeles Azules, Chino Pacas, Mo Mami, M-Dok, Flores Negras, Cedeno and more. From 1-10 p.m. July 13-14 at Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets: $169+. Visit michefest.live.

Singer-songwriter and pianist Norah Jones melds jazz, folk and country blues on the songs that make up her appealing songbook. She’ll share the stage with legendary R&B and gospel singer Mavis Staples. At 7 p.m. July 14 at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $49-$155. Visit ravinia.org.

Pascuala Ilabaca. Courtesy of the artist

Chilean musicians Pascuala Ilabaca & Fauna crank out contemporary Latin tunes fused with rock, pop, funk and jazz for a hot summer dance party. The punked up Afro-Caribbean rhythms of Oveja Negra open the show at 8 p.m. July 16 at Reggies, 2105 S. State. Tickets: $25, $30. Visit reggieslive.com.

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti who now fronts his late father’s band Egypt 80, has carved out an impressive career of his own. At 6:30 p.m. July 15 in Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit millenniumpark.org.

Seun Kuti and his band Egypt 80 will perform at Millennium Park on July 15. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Def Leppard, Journey and the Steve Miller Band take over the Friendly Confines at 5:30 p.m. July 15 at Wrigley Field, Addison and Clark. Tickets: $55+. Visit mlb.com/cubs.

Chosen Few Picnic & Festival features Chosen Few DJs Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter, Mike Dunn and more. From 7 a.m.-10 p.m. July 13 at Jackson Park, 63rd at Hayes Dr. Tickets: $80. Visit chosenfewdjs.com.

Theater

“The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much” by Voloz Collective. Jake Wakley

Physical Theater Festival begins with free outdoor shows from 1-7 p.m. July 13 (Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd) and free virtual events on July 14. The festival features international, national and local performances, workshops and conversations. Performances include Voloz Collective’s “The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much,” The Gottabees’ “Don’t Make Me Get Dressed,” Clayton Nascimento’s “Macacos,” DV8 Physical Theatre’s “The Cost of Living” and more. From July 15-21 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont and Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio. Tickets: $20, festival pass $100. Visit physicalfestival.com.

New Stages series features readings of new plays by Goodman Theatre artists-in-residence: a new work by Dolores Diaz (July 12), Terry Guest and NJ Draine’s “Nightbirds” (July 14), Brynne Frauenhoffer’s “Disillusioned” (July 19) and Rammel Chan and Matthew C. Yee’s “Leftover Men” (July 22). All readings are at 7 p.m. at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Admission is free with reservation. Visit goodmantheatre.org.

“Million Dollar Quartet” is Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrix’s musical play that takes us inside a 1956 recording session with Elvis Presley (Keegan Sells), Johnny Cash (Dom Alesia), Jerry Lee Lewis (Austin Dean Shaw) and Carl Perkins (Joey Chelius). Michael Rader directs. From July 11-Aug. 4 at Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights. Tickets: $45. Visit metropolisarts.com.

Otherworld Theatre presents Rob Rokicki and Joe Tracz’s musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling children’s novel “The Lightning Thief.” It tells the story of Percy Jackson, the half-blood son of a Greek god who has newly discovered powers he can’t control and a destiny he doesn’t want. Tiffany Keane Schaefer and Collin Borisenko co-direct. From July 12-Aug. 18 at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $40. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.

“The Diary of Black Men” is Thomas Meloncon’s play that focuses on male and female relationships from a Black man’s point of view. Ben Jackson, Brett Gray and Jonathan Joseph star; Danny Hodges directs. At 8 p.m. July 12-13 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $63+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Comedy

Jerry Seinfeld headlines the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana, this weekend. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

From Pop Tarts to puffy shirts, Jerry Seinfeld has made his mark on pop culture. But at the core of his decades in entertainment is his love of stand-up, where he first wet his feet in comedy. The 70-year-old comedian is currently touring a new show filled with his sardonic brand of humor. At 8 p.m. July 12 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. Tickets: $169+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Dance

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl. Courtesy of Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl

The dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl celebrates Mexico’s rich culture with dazzling costumes, infectious music and traditional folklore dance numbers which are still performed in the villages of Mexico’s different regions. At 7:30 p.m. July 13 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $25-$30. Visit paramountaurora.com.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater’s Summer Dance Intensive culminates in a showcase featuring student performances of company repertory and more. At 7:30 p.m. July 12-13 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $25. Visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

Movies

Millennium Park Summer Film Series get underway with a Steven Spielberg double feature at 6 p.m. July 16: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Jurassic Park.” Also included this summer: “Coco” (July 23), “Barbie” (July 30), “American Fiction” (Aug. 6), “Wonka” (Aug. 13) and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (Aug. 20). Other than opening night, films begin at 6:30 p.m. at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit millenniumpark.org.

Anime Club presents a series celebrating influential anime filmmakers with an added spotlight on select live-action films from some of Japan’s most boundary-pushing contemporary directors. Films include “Little Dystopias,” “Night Is Short, Walk on Girl,” “The Happiness of the Karakuris,” “The End of Evangelion,” “Love & Pop,” and “All About Lily Chou-Chou.” From July 11-14 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Tickets: $12, $15; series pass $40. Visit facets.org.

Family Fun

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences presents “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” a musical based on the book by best-selling children’s author Mo Willems, about how a pigeon steps in to save the day for passengers on a bus. Lorenzo Rush Jr. directs. From July 12-Aug. 11 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $15.75. Visit marriotttheatre.com.

Morton Arboretum’s Walking Plays return with “House at Pooh Corner,” a contemporary adaptation of A.A. Milne’s classic set in the Hundred Acre Wood where Pooh and his pals offer valuable lessons for all ages. From July 13-Aug. 25 at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Ill. Rt. 52, Lisle. Admission: $17, $12 children 2-17, free for ages 1 and under. Visit mortonarb.org.

Have some summer fun at the Kane County Fair, where events include championship bull riders and cowgirls, demolition derby, live music, food, carnival rides, magic show, petting zoo, pig races, car show and more. From July 17-21 at Kane Country Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Rd., St. Charles. Admission: $5, $10; children under 3 free. Visit kanecountyfair.com.

Festival Fun

West Fest runs July 12-14 on Chicago Ave. from Wood St. to Damen Ave. Ryan Beshel

West Fest Chicago has a vast and varied music roster including underground favorite Sam Binga, grunge-inspired band Bully, post-punk group Deeper, French fusion band Cortex plus house DJs Derrick Carter, Mark Farina, Stacy Kidd, Gene Hunt and more. Plus Pet Fest offers an array of activities for furry friends and Kid Fest includes train rides, bounce houses, pony rides and more. From 5-10 pm July 12 and noon-10 pm July 13-14 on Chicago from Wood to Damen. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit westtownchamber.org.

Jeff Fest features food, family fun and a music lineup that includes tributes to Pearl Jam, Nirvana, U2, Bee Gees, Elton John, ABBA, Lady Gaga and Pink. From July 12-14 at Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long. Admission: $7. Visit chicagoevents.com.

Southport Art Fest offers a diverse array of artisans, live performances and interactive experiences. A children’s area features games and activities. From 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 13 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 14 at Waveland and Southport. Admission is free. Visit starevents.com.