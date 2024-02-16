Disabled truck spills hazardous chemical, causing closure of I-55 near La Grange Road: state police
All lanes of the Stevenson Expressway have been closed in area of the spill and drivers were advised to find alternate routes, according to Illinois State Police.
All lanes of Interstate 55 were closed after a chemical spill on the expressway Friday morning south of LaGrange, according to Illinois State Police.
The situation began about 8 a.m. when a semi truck became "disabled" and began leaking hydrogen peroxide from its trailer while on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the highway about a quarter mile north of La Grange Road, according to state police.
Several fire departments and a HAZMAT team responded to the scene. Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation also responded.
No injuries were reported.
All lanes of I-55 remained closed as of 9:45 a.m. and drivers should seek other routes, police said.
