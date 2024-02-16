The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Transportation

Disabled truck spills hazardous chemical, causing closure of I-55 near La Grange Road: state police

All lanes of the Stevenson Expressway have been closed in area of the spill and drivers were advised to find alternate routes, according to Illinois State Police.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A road closed signs blocks a street. I-55 was closed Friday morning after a crash led to a chemical spill on the expressway. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

All lanes of Interstate 55 were closed after a chemical spill on the expressway Friday morning south of LaGrange, according to Illinois State Police.

The situation began about 8 a.m. when a semi truck became "disabled" and began leaking hydrogen peroxide from its trailer while on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the highway about a quarter mile north of La Grange Road, according to state police.

Several fire departments and a HAZMAT team responded to the scene. Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation also responded.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes of I-55 remained closed as of 9:45 a.m. and drivers should seek other routes, police said.

The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Republican Illinois State Sen. Sam McCann speaks at the State Capitol on March 5, 2018, in Springfield, Ill.
Politics
Ex-Illinois lawmaker abruptly pleads guilty to fraud and money laundering, halting federal trial
Former Illinois lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate William “Sam” McCann had cut off negotiations over a plea deal last fall. He made the reversal on the third day of a bench trial before U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless in Springfield.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. | Sun-Times file photo.
The Watchdogs
Sexual abuse lawsuit against ex-top cop Eddie Johnson includes new allegation of lewd bet he made in London involving his female CPD driver
In her lawsuit in 2020, Officer Cynthia Donald accused Johnson of forcing her into sex in his office and on work trips and said he continued to harass her after she was demoted from her driver job.
By Frank Main
 
US-MEXICO-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION
Columnists
GOP wants to fight, not win, on immigration
Republican voters think that if Donald Trump is reelected, they will get even harsher measures to keep immigrants out. They won’t.
By Mona Charen
 
As the 2024 election approaches, polls show people dislike both President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, in equal numbers. Jim Watson/Getty
Columnists
There’s nothing ‘normal’ about 2024 presidential election
President Biden appears unwilling to confront his unpopularity, while Donald Trump spouts brazen lies and is facing criminal trials.
By Gene Lyons
 