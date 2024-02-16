Disabled truck spills hazardous chemical, causing closure of I-55 near La Grange Road: state police

All lanes of Interstate 55 were closed after a chemical spill on the expressway Friday morning south of LaGrange, according to Illinois State Police.

The situation began about 8 a.m. when a semi truck became "disabled" and began leaking hydrogen peroxide from its trailer while on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the highway about a quarter mile north of La Grange Road, according to state police.

Several fire departments and a HAZMAT team responded to the scene. Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation also responded.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes of I-55 remained closed as of 9:45 a.m. and drivers should seek other routes, police said.