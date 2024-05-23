The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Boy, 6, critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach

The boy was taken to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The boy was rescued about 6:40 p.m. and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach in Uptown Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened about 6:40 p.m. and crews performed life-saving measures on the boy, who was then taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

