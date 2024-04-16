The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Weather News Chicago

Thunderstorms could bring hail, strong winds in Chicago

A tornado watch was issued in Boone, DeKalb, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
umbrella West Side Chicago rain

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Thunderstorms moving through the Chicago area Tuesday night were expected to bring strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

A tornado watch was in effect until 10 p.m. in Boone, DeKalb, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties. A hazardous weather outlook, calling for possible hail and strong winds, was issued in Cook and the collar counties.

“Storms will continue to expand across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through the evening,” the National Weather Service said. “Gusty winds and a few instances of quarter-size hail are the main threats. Elsewhere, a threat for damaging winds, quarter-size hail, and even a few tornadoes exists mainly across parts of northwestern Illinois.”

The impending weather caused the White Sox and Kansas City Royals game Tuesday to be postponed.

More rain showers were anticipated Wednesday morning, with yet another round of storms possible Thursday before a dry weekend, the weather service said.

The Latest
The Oberweis Dairy at an Aurora location on Randall Rd, just north of I-88
Money
Oberweis Dairy plans to close plant, lay off 127 workers
The company, known for its ice cream stores and milk packaged in glass bottles, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
By Amy Yee
 
White Sox, Royals postponed
White Sox
White Sox, Royals postponed
White Sox, Royals will play a straight doubleheader Wednesday
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
PACE-ELECTRIC-012024-03.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Durbin can help stop the country from becoming a 'surveillance state'
The government will not use new, unchecked surveillance powers responsibly. It already habitually abuses Section 702, intended for surveillance of foreigners, to search Americans’ communications.
By Letters to the Editor
 
OCHOALOPEZ-041724_7.jpgYovanny Lopez, husband of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and father of Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, stands beside a photo of him, his wife, his son and Yovanny Jadiel Lopez (pictured at the bottom) while speaking to the media after a hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Clarisa Figueroa entered a plea deal Tuesday for the murder of Ochoa-Lopez and cutting her baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, from the womb in 2019. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crime
Clarisa Figueroa pleads guilty to strangling Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, cutting baby from womb
Figueroa was sentenced to 50 years in prison. The infant, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died several weeks later.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
db6b77a5-c9f0-47ec-b3b0-68f106870396.jpg
Education
CTU seeking most ‘ambitious’ demands ever in new contract, wants bargaining done in public
The current contract expires this summer. On top of raises for staff, the union wants help for unhoused students and more dual-language education.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 