The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox, Royals postponed

White Sox, Royals will play a straight doubleheader Wednesday

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox, Royals postponed
A tarp covers the Guaranteed Rate Field infield, Chicago

A tarp covers the Guaranteed Rate Field infield Tuesday.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun Times

The White Sox and Kansas City Royals scheduled game Tuesday has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

Parking lots and gates will open Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Wednesday’s scheduled 1:10 p.m. contest can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Offensive help on way? Tommy Pham could join White Sox by end of month
White Sox righty Nick Nastrini's debut an 'out of body experience'
Chicago stadiums, arenas and real estate make for a playground for the wealthy
White Sox’ worst start gets worse after suffering sixth shutout
White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks near deal to make Stadium their new TV home
White Sox reinstate Eloy Jimenez from injured list, option Remillard, Anderson to Charlotte
The Latest
Religion
'Mitzvah Mobiles' circle Daley Plaza for 27th annual pre-Passover parade
Passover, which begins April 22, commemorates the emancipation of Jews from slavery in Egypt.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Alex Caruso, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray
Bulls
Alex Caruso and his Bulls teammates are all set to try to lock down Hawks
Caruso likely will draw the Trae Young assignment first, but with guard Ayo Dosunmu close to a possible return from an injured quadriceps, Young could face a two-headed monster.
By Joe Cowley
 
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft
Blackhawks
Blackhawks' draft-lottery odds locked in with top-four pick guaranteed
The Hawks will have a 13.5% chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick, which would allow them to select consensus top prospect Macklin Celebrini. The lottery will be held in early May.
By Ben Pope
 
Headshot of Philip B. Clement, new president and CEO of World Business Chicago
Money
World Business Chicago names new CEO
Philip Clement, who succeeds Michael Fassnacht, is tasked with promoting Chicago as a destination for businesses.
By Amy Yee
 
Person on left points down to family photos displayed on table while two people on right look down at them as well.
La Voz Chicago
A new Chicago travel show promotes neighborhood-led tourism
The program by Choose Chicago re-imagines neighborhoods as prime travel destinations beyond downtown.
By Andrea Flores
 