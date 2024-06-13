The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Damaging winds, hail possible in north-central Illinois

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued through 10 p.m. in Kankakee, Grundy and Will counties.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
National Weather Service

Strong winds and damaging hail are possible late Thursday night in areas south of the Kankakee River.

A storm with torrential rainfall may cause flooding on some roads, low-lying areas, basements and fields, the National Weather Service said. The flooding could also cause rapid rising of streams and creeks.

The storm could produce up to 70 mph winds and up to quarter-inch size hail, the weather service said.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued in Cook County and the surrounding areas, but no rain was expected.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm over the weekend, with highs in the low 80s Friday and Saturday, and a high of 91 degrees Sunday. A high of 95 degrees is expected Monday.

