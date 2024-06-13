Damaging winds, hail possible in north-central Illinois

Strong winds and damaging hail are possible late Thursday night in areas south of the Kankakee River.

A storm with torrential rainfall may cause flooding on some roads, low-lying areas, basements and fields, the National Weather Service said. The flooding could also cause rapid rising of streams and creeks.

The storm could produce up to 70 mph winds and up to quarter-inch size hail, the weather service said.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued through 10 p.m. in Kankakee, Grundy and Will counties.

Storms will continue to spread into north-central IL over the next hour or two. Damaging winds up to 70 mph and damaging hail up to quarter size are the main threats especially for those along and south of the Kankakee River. Storms may also produce Flash Flooding. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/L7ZKc2g5Lm — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2024

A hazardous weather outlook was issued in Cook County and the surrounding areas, but no rain was expected.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm over the weekend, with highs in the low 80s Friday and Saturday, and a high of 91 degrees Sunday. A high of 95 degrees is expected Monday.