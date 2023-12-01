Ho, ho, no, ‘tis the season Christmas tree syndrome can leave you with allergy symptoms

Christmas trees dressed in twinkling lights and colorful ornaments, for those who celebrate, bring a special kind of magic inside a home.

For some people, though, Christmas trees — real or fake — might introduce less pleasant feelings thanks to tiny, mostly invisible allergens that lurk inside them.

If you tend to develop a runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, coughing or itchy skin or feel like your asthma is aggravated, you might be experiencing what allergists call Christmas tree syndrome.

Dust, insect droppings, pesticide, mold and varying types of pollen might be to blame.

What is Christmas tree syndrome?

Christmas tree syndrome is when a person experiences typical allergy symptoms, like a runny nose, congestion and sneezing, when they’re around their real or fake tree, according to Dr. Zachary Rubin, a pediatric allergist in Oak Brook, who says it can take weeks to get over that.

Most people who experience these symptoms are likely to have an existing allergy to a specific allergen in their tree, but even those without a history of allergies or asthma can develop Christmas tree syndrome, Rubin said.

Why a real Christmas tree might irritate you

It’s relatively uncommon to be allergic to pine trees directly, but they contain two main allergens of concern: pine nuts and pine pollen, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Exposure to pine nuts in a Christmas tree generally pose a low risk for those with a food allergy to the nuts, Rubin said, because they typically cause allergic reactions only when eaten. Still, he said a life-threatening allergic reaction to the pine nuts is still possible.

Pine pollen isn’t known to cause intense allergic reactions — at least not during the winter because pine trees pollinate in the spring. So the bigger concern is from other pollen, like ragweed and grass that pollinate in the fall and find their way onto pine trees before they’re cut down for the holiday season, Rubin said.

Fake Christmas trees can trigger a runny nose, sneezing or cough, as they are more likely to contain dust mites and possibly mold, depending on how they are stored or cleaned. stock.adobe.com

The most likely culprit behind your allergy symptoms might come from the piney scent that people associate with Christmas. Chemical compounds called terpenes found in pine tree sap are responsible for this classic smell but can inflame your airways, giving you a runny and stuffy nose and a cough, Rubin said, regardless of whether you’re allergic.

“Your immune system might see these chemicals as a foreign substance and kickstart different defense mechanisms , such as creating more mucus to trap those particles from entering your body,” he said.

Real Christmas trees also might contain pesticides, dust, insect droppings and mold that can trigger minor to severe allergic reactions.

In 2011, a study of a small sampling of Christmas trees, published in the journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, found that they harbored about 50 types of mold. The researchers from SUNY Upstate Medical University also pointed to a previous study that found that levels of airborne mold spores in an apartment increased more than sixfold two weeks after people brought a live Christmas tree into their homes.

Chemical compounds called terpenes found in pine tree sap are responsible for the classic Christmas tree smell and can inflame your airways, giving you a runny and stuffy nose as well as a cough regardless of whether you’re allergic. stock.adobe.com

A sensitivity to mold in your Christmas tree is much more likely if you have an allergy to it, Rubin said.

Also, you could develop a rash similar to one from poison ivy a day or two after touching your real Christmas tree because its sticky sap contains a substance called rosin, or colophony, that can irritate your skin, according to Dr. Kara Wada, an allergy specialist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, who said in an online posting that some people with sensitive skin also develop itchy spots from the pine needles poking their skin.

Why your fake Christmas tree can irritate you

Fake Christmas trees are more likely to contain dust mites, insect droppings and possibly mold, Rubin said, depending on how you store your tree. Stuffing your tree inside a garbage bag, for example, might invite critters to crawl inside or promote mold growth if your attic or storage closet is warm and humid.

Of course, you don’t have to worry about pollen, pesticides or scent issues with fake trees.

How to find relief from Christmas tree syndrome

If you have watery eyes, itching, sneezing or a runny nose, an oral antihistamine available over the counter at drugstores might relieve your symptoms most quickly, Rubin said.

If you’re struggling with congestion, cough or post nasal drip for several days, he suggests using an over-the-counter nasal steroid spray such as Flonase. Keep in mind that these sprays can take one to two weeks to provide relief. You can also apply a hydrocortisone cream for rashes.

Showering every night might help wash away allergens that attached to your skin or hair while around your tree, Rubin said.

Nasal irrigation with a neti pot or saline rinse bottle could help too, he said.

How do you prevent the syndrome?

Here are some tips:



Clean your tree before bringing it inside your home: You can rinse your real or fake tree in the bathtub as long as there’s nothing electrical attached to it. But Rubin suggests instead doing this outside with a hose or leaf blower to keep allergens at bay. If you can’t go outside, wear a high-quality mask over your nose and mouth and also wear gloves to reduce irritation while cleaning indoors.

You can rinse your real or fake tree in the bathtub as long as there’s nothing electrical attached to it. But Rubin suggests instead doing this outside with a hose or leaf blower to keep allergens at bay. If you can’t go outside, wear a high-quality mask over your nose and mouth and also wear gloves to reduce irritation while cleaning indoors. Store your fake tree in an airtight container: Mold can grow wherever there’s humidity, so storing your fake tree in an airtight container can prevent this, especially if locked in a steamy attic throughout the year. Proper storage will also reduce dust mites. Rubin recommends scanning your tree every four to six months to help ensure there are no mold or insect droppings. If there are, you might consider tossing it in the trash.

Mold can grow wherever there’s humidity, so storing your fake tree in an airtight container can prevent this, especially if locked in a steamy attic throughout the year. Proper storage will also reduce dust mites. Rubin recommends scanning your tree every four to six months to help ensure there are no mold or insect droppings. If there are, you might consider tossing it in the trash. Clean tree decorations, too: Ornaments and other decorations can collect dust as well, Rubin said, so don’t forget to clean those, preferably with a wet cloth so allergens don’t aerosolize in your home.

Ornaments and other decorations can collect dust as well, Rubin said, so don’t forget to clean those, preferably with a wet cloth so allergens don’t aerosolize in your home. Change your clothes right away: “Put your clothes directly into a hamper after handling your Christmas tree, ideally outside your bedroom, because you don’t want to track allergens where you spend most of your time,” Rubin said.

“Put your clothes directly into a hamper after handling your Christmas tree, ideally outside your bedroom, because you don’t want to track allergens where you spend most of your time,” Rubin said. Run an air purifier near your tree: An air purifier will help soak up some floating allergens in the air.

An air purifier will help soak up some floating allergens in the air. Consider putting fewer decorations or an outdoor tree: If your allergy symptoms are severe, you might consider minimizing holiday decorations in your home. Instead, focus on the outside of your home — and maybe bring your tree outdoors or switch to a fake one if your real one is too problematic.

If your allergy symptoms are severe, you might consider minimizing holiday decorations in your home. Instead, focus on the outside of your home — and maybe bring your tree outdoors or switch to a fake one if your real one is too problematic. Toss your real tree soon after the holiday is over: A decomposing tree could pose a mold issue over time, Rubin said.

Read more at usatoday.com