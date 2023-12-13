The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Well Health Lifestyles

New obesity medications are changing the way people look at holiday meals

The drugs are shifting not only what people taking them eat but also how they think about food. That can have broad implications around food-centric holidays.

By  Onel Aleccia | AP
   
SHARE New obesity medications are changing the way people look at holiday meals
A festive table. A new generation of weight-loss drugs is changing the way many people who’ve struggled with obesity look at food, which can have a big impact around holidays that center on food.

A new generation of weight-loss drugs is changing the way many people who’ve struggled with obesity look at food, which can have a big impact around holidays that center on food.

stock.adobe.com

For most of her life, Claudia Stearns dreaded Thanksgiving. Having struggled with obesity since childhood, Stearns hated the yearly turmoil of obsessing about what she ate — and the guilt of overindulging on a holiday built around food.

Now, after losing nearly 100 pounds using medications including Wegovy, a powerful new anti-obesity drug, Stearns says the “food noise” in her head has gone very, very quiet.

“Last year, it felt so lovely to just be able to enjoy my meal, to focus on being with friends and family, to focus on the joy of the day,” says Stearns, 65, of Somerville, Massachusetts. “That was a whole new experience.”

As millions of Americans struggling with obesity gain access to a new generation of weight-loss drugs, Stearns’ experience is becoming more common — and more noticeable at times of year when cooking, eating and a sense of abundance can define and heighten gatherings of loved ones and friends.

The drugs are shifting not only what people who take them eat but also the way they think about food.

For some, it means greater mental control over their meals. Others say it saps the enjoyment from social situations, including traditionally food-centric holidays like Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas.

The new obesity drugs, originally designed to treat diabetes, include semaglutide, used in Ozempic and Wegovy, and tirzepatide, used in Mounjaro and recently approved as Zepbound.

Now aimed at weight loss, too, the drugs delivered as weekly injections work far differently than any diet. They mimic powerful hormones that kick in after people eat to regulate appetite and the feeling of fullness communicated between the gut and the brain. People who take these drugs can lose as much as 15% to 25% of their body weight, studies show.

“That’s how it works — it reduces the rewarding aspects of food,” says Dr. Michael Schwartz, an expert in metabolism, diabetes and obesity at the University of Washington in Seattle.

For Stearns, who started treatment in 2020, using the weight-loss medications means she could take a few bites of her favorite Thanksgiving pies — and then stop.

“I would not feel full,” she says, “but I would feel satisfied.”

Yet such a shift can have broader religious and cultural implications because it alters the experience of festive and religious holidays often built around interactions with food — and lots of it.

“I’m Italian. For us, it’s like going to church, going to a table,” says Joe Sapone, 64, a retiree from Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, who lost about 100 pounds with dieting and Mounjaro.

He no longer needs what he called “the food orgy” of a holiday, but it was an adjustment.

“Part of succeeding at this is disconnecting a good time with what you eat,” he says. “Am I still going to have fun if I don’t eat that much?”

Many people on these drugs welcome what they say is greater control over what they eat, even during the emotionally charged holiday season.

“I may be more selective of the items I put on my plate,” says Tara Rothenhoefer, 48, of Trinity, Florida, who lost more than 200 pounds after joining a clinical trial testing Mounjaro for weight loss in 2020. “I don’t care about the bread as much. I still eat what I enjoy.”

But others lose their appetites entirely or suffer side effects — nausea, vomiting, diarrhea — that undermine the pleasure of any food.

“I’ve had a handful of patients over the years who were really miserable because they didn’t enjoy food in the same way,” says Dr. Katherine Saunders, an obesity expert at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York and co-founder of Intellihealth, a clinical and software company that focuses on obesity treatment.

But Saunders says most people who have turned to weight-loss medications have spent years struggling with the physical and mental burdens of chronic obesity and are relieved to discover a decreased desire for food and grateful to shed pounds.

When people stop taking the drugs, their appetites return, and they regain weight, often faster than they lost it, studies show. One early analysis found that two-thirds of people who started taking weight-loss drugs were no longer using them a year later.

Part of that could be due to high cost and ongoing supply shortages.

But what it means to alter a basic human drive like appetite needs to be considered, says Dr. Jens Juul Holst of the University of Copenhagen, one of the researchers who identified the gut hormone GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide 1, which led to the new class of obesity drugs.

“Why is it that you’ve lost weight? That’s because you’ve lost your appetite,” Holst said at a diabetes conference this fall. “That’s because you’ve lost the pleasure of eating and the reward of having a beautiful meal. And how long can you stand that?”

Next Up In Well
Ho, ho, no, ‘tis the season Christmas tree syndrome can leave you with allergy symptoms
Beyoncé was a ‘serial people pleaser’ — does that describe you, too?
Struggling to choose a new Medicare health care plan? It’s not too late to get help.
Stronger thigh muscles may reduce the need for total knee replacement surgery, study finds
Is lettuce good for you? Do you know the healthiest type?
Assisted living homes’ added fees are driving up consumer costs
The Latest
Robert E. Crimo Jr., arrives for an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. A judge on Monday refused to dismiss the case against Crimo Jr. who helped his son obtain a gun license three years before authorities say the younger man fatally shot seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.
Highland Park parade shooting
Robert Crimo Jr., father of alleged Highland Park parade shooter, released from jail early for good behavior
Robert Crimo Jr. served about half of his 60-day sentence for misdemeanor reckless conduct.
By Mary Norkol
 
Of the many different species of fish caught by Vince Oppedisano this year from the Fox River one was more unusual than&nbsp;others. Biologists agreed that it appeared to be a logperch, one of the larger darters. Provided
Sports
A chance to ponder a darter among other catches from the Fox River
An unknown fish, which turned out to be a logperch, was on the exhaustive list of fish Vince Oppedisano caught from the Fox River this year.
By Dale Bowman
 
IMG_3783.jpg
Columnists
Google releases new renderings of planned Thompson Center makeover
The renovation would keep the atrium and have a more transparent facade and a new plaza. But we need to see more, architecture critic Lee Bey writes.
By Lee Bey
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Police seek silver Kia Soul in slayings of boy, 14, and man, 65 in Chicago Lawn neighborhood: CPD
The teen and the man were shot just before 4:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 61st Place when a silver Kia pulled up and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How do I help diabetic daughter change her ways?
Man watched the disease do damage to his father and worries when the young woman eats carelessly and gains weight.
By Abigail Van Buren
 