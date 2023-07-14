Scalp disorders are very common. Dandruff, psoriasis, fungal infections, alopecia and other conditions affect countless people.

So it makes sense there are many available treatments. To treat a scalp or hair damaged by dye, combs, frequent touching, environmental elements or infections of the warm environment atop the head, many people turn to shampoos, soaps, chemical compounds, medications, body washes, ointments and other topical applications.

But for those looking for a more natural approach, coconut oil is often their preferred choice.

What is coconut oil?

Coconut oil is the fatty, edible oil “that comes from coconut meat and milk,” says Leslie Bonci, a sports dietitian for the Kansas City Chiefs who is founder of Active Eating Advice. The unrefined form of the oil, also called virgin coconut oil, comes from fresh coconut fruit — the white part of the coconut. The refined form of the oil usually is derived from dried coconut and is deodorized and bleached until it has a similar appearance and consistency as butter.

“Coconut oil is 100% fat, mostly saturated, which gives it a firm texture at room temperature,” says Perri Halperin, a clinical nutrition coordinator for Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

Though it contains no fiber, no cholesterol and only traces of vitamins and minerals, coconut oil also is frequently used in cooking and as a digestive aid.

Is coconut oil good for your hair?

The lauric acid in coconut oil has been shown to nourish the hair as it penetrates the hair cuticle and scalp and is absorbed. As a result, “It can be an effective moisturizer for the hair,” Bonci says.

Coconut oil also provides a barrier to block heat, irritants and bacteria from causing damage to one’s scalp and hair, and also “prevents damage and hair breakage when combing your hair,” says Jennifer Koman, a dietitian at Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital in Palos Heights.

Coconut oil also is sometimes used to improve volume or shine, but experts recommend not getting carried away as applying too much can leave hair feeling greasy.

Because coconut oil is a natural product with no additives, it is considered safe and rarely causes scalp irritation — though it can cause an allergic reaction in anyone allergic to coconuts.

It’s also been shown to reduce symptoms of scalp psoriasis — an inflammatory skin condition that causes itching and flaking.

Does coconut oil help hair growth?

Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and the author of “This is Your Brain on Food,” says that in South Asian and African cultures, coconut oil is thought to help with hair growth and “frequently applied to the scalp with that purpose in mind.”

But she says robust science hasn’t supported using it for hair growth. Still, she points to research that shows coconut oil strengthens brittle hair and makes it appear healthier, longer and thicker.

Other research has indicated that coconut oil might slow hair loss because it is deeply absorbed, Koman says.

“One study showed virgin coconut oil prevented protein loss from the hair because it can penetrate the hair shaft, unlike other oils,” Koman says, though “this, too, needs more research.”

