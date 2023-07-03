Keeping a food diary is a good tool to help reach your health goals
They can be used in weight management, for tracking blood sugar readings and in trying to identify food allergies.
Food diaries can be a great tool toward achieving your health goals.
Here’s why — and tips on how to get started.
Dietitians and other practitioners often encourage patients aiming to reach whatever health goals they have to write down what they eat and when.
Food diaries can be used in weight management, for tracking blood sugar and to help identify food allergies.
The process can be as simple or as complex as you need and want it to be.
Some tips to get started:
- Write down what you’re going to be eating — for meals and and also snacks — before you eat. And then stick to eating what you’ve written down.
- Note even small details: What time did you eat? Where did you have a particular meal or snack? What was your mood and how were you feeling before, during or after eating? Tracking these things might help identify patterns and triggers of behavior.
- Keep it up. Don’t give up on this. Keep your food diary for at least a week. And try not to skip tracking any meal or snack.
Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.
