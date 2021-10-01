Tim Anderson explains why he pushed umpire Tim Timmons

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson explained the Monday incident with umpire Tim Timmons that led to the three-game suspension he’s appealing.

During the on-field scrum with the Tigers, Anderson said Timmons was pushing him. Anderson pushed back, not knowing he was pushing an umpire because Timmons was so close to him. And when Anderson realized who it was, it was too late.

“But, yeah, I pushed him,” Anderson said. “But he started it. He initiated it. I just pushed him back. I pushed him off of me. Because he was kind of in my space, a little too close.”

Anderson said that while Timmons was pushing him, the umpire was saying “you guys are in the playoffs, you guys are in the playoffs.” At that point, Anderson pushed Timmons off of him and told him “I don’t give a bleep.”

“Obviously, we all know if I would have seen him, and I knew that’s who it was, obviously I wouldn’t just be pushing an umpire,” Anderson said. “he didn’t do anything to me. So, it kind of didn’t make sense. But, it’s OK. We’re just going to deal with it and move on, but yeah he definitely initiated it, so of course I’m going to push him back. I’ve come to find out it was him, but it’s all right.”

For the Sox, it wouldn’t be all right if there was significant carryover this weekend from the tensions that led to the unpleasantness with the Tigers. Unlike Detroit, the Sox have the postseason to worry about.

Anderson wasn’t too concerned about that factor.

“We’re just going to try to go out and whoop them, just try to beat them and leave it at that,” Anderson said.

Few answers

It looks like Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito will be the Sox’ first two starters in the upcoming Division Series, but manager Tony La Russa doesn’t know who will work the opener and who will work Game 2.

La Russa said the Sox will wait until the end of the weekend to decide.

“Just get as much information as you can before you make that call,” La Russa said.

The same goes for Carlos Rodon and his status after throwing five innings Wednesday against the Reds. La Russa said the Sox are still looking into his situation, that Rodon will play catch sometime this weekend, and that there’s nothing official or definite.

La Russa didn’t want to say whether he’s optimistic or pessimistic about Rodon.

“It’s more a level of curiosity,” La Russa said. “Hope for the best. I’d hate to comment one way or the other because there’s not enough info yet.”

Bullpen righties

Reliever Evan Marshall (strained right flexor pronator) hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since June 29 and La Russa was non-committal about his chances to throw in the first round of the playoffs. Marshall’s health and sharpness will be a factor in the decision, but he’s getting considered because of his character and meaning to the club.

“We’ll just be properly respectful and considerate and do the best we can,” La Russa said.

Meanwhile, the Sox reinstated Ryan Tepera (right index finger laceration) from the IL and designated Mike Wright for assignment.