Tuesday, March 15, 2022
White Sox agree to one-year deal with infielder Josh Harrison

The $5.5 million deal includes a club option for 2023.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 15, 2022 11:18 AM
The White Sox agreed to a one-year deal with infielder Josh Harrison.

Jeff Chiu/AP

The White Sox announced the signing of infielder Josh Harrison.

Harrison, a two-time All-Star, agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million contract, which includes a club option for the 2023 season. Harrison, 34, is a career .274/.318/.401 hitter over 11 seasons. He batted .279/.341/.400 with eight home runs, 33 doubles, 60 RBI and nine stolen bases with the Nationals and Athletics last season.

Harrison, a right-handed hitter, has played second base, third base, shortstop and all the outfield positions, although mostly in the corner spots, during his career. His addition allows La Russa to use the switch-hitting Leury Garcia in the multipurpose role he excelled at last season.

