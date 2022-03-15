The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
A stronger Lucas Giolito adds 20 pounds to 6-6 frame

White Sox right-hander builds up strength in lower half

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 15, 2022 07:15 PM
1025390664_78306341.JPG

Getty

GLENDALE, Ariz. — More is better for Lucas Giolito.

That’s the way the White Sox’ possible Opening Day starter sees it, anyway.

The 6-6 right-hander added 20 pounds to his frame in the offseason with the goal of “putting on a little more mass and having that stable body.”

And so far, so good.

“I’m feeling really good, really strong,” said Giolito, who will throw his first live batting practice Wednesday at White Sox camp. “I’m excited for tomorrow, first time facing batters.”

Giolito, who posted a 3.53 ERA over 31 starts last season, pitched to a 2.65 ERA and 1.005 WHIP in the second half. But that didn’t stop him from getting in the weight room when he wasn’t dealing with players association duty as the Sox player representative during the lockout.

“Kind of bolstered up my weightlifting routine, put on some mass,” he said. “I’m already very tall, but now I have more stability, more strength. For me, especially with the last couple years having those [hamstring issues], just having that strength and stability surrounding it so that I can feel strong and at the end of the day pitch to the best of my ability and maintain health throughout the season.”

The aim was to build up leg strength, around the hamstrings, and in his hips and “using the body more” when he’s moving down toward the plate.

“Less arm, less strain on certain areas because there’s just more strength and stability and throughout,” said Giolito, who was listed at 245 pounds last season.

“We’ll see. I’ve been feeling really good.”

Still shopping?

The Sox have been linked as a potential trade partner with the Athletics for left-hander Sean Manaea, and might still be on the lookout for more pitching depth.

Whether the Sox would be willing to assemble an acceptable package of prospects in such a deal remains to be seen. General manager Rick Hahn is not tipping his hand.

“That’s a Rick and Keny question,” manager Tony La Russa said when asked if he believed his pitching staff was set. “My answer is, you take what you’ve got. I think they’ve done enough. It’s up to us now.”

Valesquez a self described “freak athlete”

Right-hander Vince Velasquez, signed as a free agent to bolster starting pitching depth, is looking to bounce back after a rough season in which he posted a 6.30 ERA between the Phillies and Padres with 49 walks (and 101 strikeouts) over 94 13 innings. The Sox are counting on pitching coach Ethan Katz to lend a new voice.

“I’ve got to do my job and I think that’s where Katz can really bear down and help me kind of narrow out the answers,” Velasquez said.

Velasquez’ first strikeout victim in the majors was Jose Abreu when he pitched for the Astros in 2015. Playing left field in a pinch in the 14th inning of a game in Philadelphia in 2019, he also threw out Abreu at home plate after Abreu tried to score on a single by James McCann.

“I’m just one of those freak athletes,” said Velasquez, who can also throw left-handed.

