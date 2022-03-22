The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Dallas Keuchel allows three runs in first Cactus League start

Left-hander allows five hits, two walks in 2 2⁄3 innings, strikes out four

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 22, 2022 07:54 PM
11240.jpg

Dallas Keuchel talks to reporters Tuesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

SOX 4, Brewers 3

Mixed bag for Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel was slated for three full innings in relief on a day Lucas Giolito got the start but manager Tony La Russa pulled Keuchel in his second inning of work with his pitch count building in the inning. He went back out for the next inning and finished with 2 23 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out four.

Keuchel’s second inning opened with a strikeout of Garrett Mitchell before two walks, two singles and a ground out.

“There were a lot of positives, but I should have been trying to corral that second inning,” Keuchel said. “There was really no reason for me to kind of let it go like it did. But it’s spring training for everybody. Good thing is I feel healthy, I feel good.”

Keuchel was more pleased with his cutter than his sinker. He’ll aim for four innings in his next start Sunday.

Harrison provides a spark

Josh Harrison had an RBI double and made a nice catch in short right field. Manager La Russa talked up Harrison drawing a walk after being behind in the count and starting a run-scoring inning the day before.

“Those are game winning plays, he has that ability to start a rally,” La Russa said.

Just win, baby

La Russa likes winning them all, even Cactus League games, so a 5-1 spring record should make him happy. Eloy Jimenez’ double scoring Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu was the big hit. Left-hander Aaron Bummer pitched a scoreless inning in his first game.

On deck

Sox at Rangers, 3:05 p.m., Surprise, Lance Lynn vs. Glenn Otto. Former Sox lefty Carlos Rodon, who signed a two-year, $55 million free-agent deal with the Giants this month, is scheduled to start against the Sox Thursday at Camelback Ranch.

