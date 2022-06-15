The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
White Sox News Sports

Pride Night meaningful to White Sox’ Liam Hendriks

Hendriks will be on the injured list when the Sox host thier event on June 23.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Pride Night meaningful to White Sox’ Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks said he didn’t really want to be part of a team that didn’t have a Pride Night.

Liam Hendriks said he didn’t really want to be part of a team that didn’t have a Pride Night.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

DETROIT — Closer Liam Hendriks won’t be available to pitch when the White Sox host the Orioles on June 23, but it will be an important night to him.

The Sox are having a “Pride Night” on that Friday, an event so meaningful to the 33-year-old right-hander that he asked teams if they had one when he was going through free agency before the 2021 season. Hendriks said he didn’t really want to be part of a team that didn’t have one.

The Sox have had a Pride Night since 2018. Hendriks signed a four-year, $54 million deal.

Hendriks recently said to The Athletic that if the Sox didn’t have one, “that would be something that we need to look into ... because I don’t want to go necessarily to a team that doesn’t do it.”

“It’s something I’ve believe in,” he said. “The biggest thing is making sure that hopefully it starts more of a trend of other people willing to do it.”

Hendriks revealed on Wednesday, a day after going on the injured list with a strained forearm flexor, that he has had a torn UCL since 2008. An injury that severe almost always requires major surgery.

An elbow strain often foreshadows more serious problems, such as the need for Tommy John Surgery to repair a torn UCL, but Hendriks said he is “not concerned with it long term at all.”

“You see ‘forearm flexor strain, precursor to a lot of things,’ ’’ Hendriks said. “But there’s been no change in my ligament, and that’s the good thing. That was one of the relieving parts of it.

“I’ve had a tear in my UCL since ‘08. It’s been there, that’s been manageable, I’ve been able to deal with it. But over the course of this year my elbow has been constantly inflamed a little more than usual. It got to the point where it was inflamed, it was a little uncertain, there’s a slight forearm strain in there, so we’re taking care of that. The ligament hasn’t changed, nothing has changed on any other end that way so it’s a mildstrain, hopefully get back out there, they say three weeks.”

Hendriks said he’s targeting July 1 to return.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
RHP Kyle Crick lands on White Sox injured list; Vince Velasquez reinstated
Dylan Cease, Andrew Vaughn lift White Sox to second straight victory
‘Miscommunication’ sparked exchange with Lynn, White Sox coach Joe McEwing says
Right forearm strain sidelines White Sox closer Liam Hendriks
Lance Lynn returns, Jose Abreu homers twice as White Sox open trip with win over Tigers
White Sox’ Tony La Russa on hot seat? Odds say it’s so, but probably no
The Latest
A diet rich in fresh, plant-based foods goes a long way toward maintaining a healthy liver.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Lifestyle choices can help prevent fatty liver disease
Fatty liver disease is just as it sounds — an abnormal buildup of fat in the liver. This excess fat triggers an inflammatory response that, over time, leads to liver damage.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Alex DeBrincat is the Blackhawks’ most valuable asset, and that makes him a strong trade candidate.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ decision whether or not to trade Alex DeBrincat will set course for rebuild
If general manager Kyle Davidson ultimately deals DeBrincat, it’s a clear sign he’s enacting a drastic rebuild that’ll involve tearing down the Hawks’ entire current roster, tanking for a few years and then starting from scratch.
By Ben Pope
 
White Sox reliever Kyle Crick landed on the injured list Wednesday.
White Sox
RHP Kyle Crick lands on White Sox injured list; Vince Velasquez reinstated
Crick has right elbow inflammation.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Kenwood’s Darria Ames (4) drives and looks to pass as Curie’s Chikasi Ofoma (23) defends.
High School Basketball
Nine questions and answers on the upcoming June live recruiting period
The NCAA added two “live” June weekends to the recruiting calendar for college coaches to evaluate prospects. Illinois will take full advantage of the opportunity with four events over those two weekends.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A man was killed in a shooting June 10, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
7 shot Tuesday in Chicago
Two men were shot, one seriously, Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Tripp Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 