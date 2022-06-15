Pride Night meaningful to White Sox’ Liam Hendriks

DETROIT — Closer Liam Hendriks won’t be available to pitch when the White Sox host the Orioles on June 23, but it will be an important night to him.

The Sox are having a “Pride Night” on that Friday, an event so meaningful to the 33-year-old right-hander that he asked teams if they had one when he was going through free agency before the 2021 season. Hendriks said he didn’t really want to be part of a team that didn’t have one.

The Sox have had a Pride Night since 2018. Hendriks signed a four-year, $54 million deal.

Hendriks recently said to The Athletic that if the Sox didn’t have one, “that would be something that we need to look into ... because I don’t want to go necessarily to a team that doesn’t do it.”

“It’s something I’ve believe in,” he said. “The biggest thing is making sure that hopefully it starts more of a trend of other people willing to do it.”

Hendriks revealed on Wednesday, a day after going on the injured list with a strained forearm flexor, that he has had a torn UCL since 2008. An injury that severe almost always requires major surgery.

An elbow strain often foreshadows more serious problems, such as the need for Tommy John Surgery to repair a torn UCL, but Hendriks said he is “not concerned with it long term at all.”

“You see ‘forearm flexor strain, precursor to a lot of things,’ ’’ Hendriks said. “But there’s been no change in my ligament, and that’s the good thing. That was one of the relieving parts of it.

“I’ve had a tear in my UCL since ‘08. It’s been there, that’s been manageable, I’ve been able to deal with it. But over the course of this year my elbow has been constantly inflamed a little more than usual. It got to the point where it was inflamed, it was a little uncertain, there’s a slight forearm strain in there, so we’re taking care of that. The ligament hasn’t changed, nothing has changed on any other end that way so it’s a mildstrain, hopefully get back out there, they say three weeks.”

Hendriks said he’s targeting July 1 to return.