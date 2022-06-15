The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he’s had UCL tear since 2008

Hendriks said he is “not concerned at all” about right forearm strain

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Rangers_White_Sox_Baseball_2_.jpg

AP Photos

DETROIT — Liam Hendriks said he’s not going to let a forearm flexor strain keep him down. Hendriks revealed on Wednesday, a day after going on the injured list, that he has had a torn UCL since 2008.

Forearm strains, often a precursor of more serious problems and the need for Tommy John Surgery to repair a torn UCL, often raise bright red flags. But Hendriks said he is “not concerned with it long term at all.”

“You see ‘forearm flexor strain, precursor to a lot of things,’ ’’ Hendriks said. “But there’s been no change in my ligament, and that’s the good thing. That was one of the relieving parts of it.”

It was somewhat alarming to hear Hendriks speak of what he has dealt with all these years, throwing mid-to-upper 90-mph hard stuff despite it. But he won’t be throwing at all for at least two weeks.

“I’ve had a tear in my UCL since ‘08,” he said. “It’s been there, that’s been manageable, I’ve been able to deal with it. But over the course of this year my elbow has been constantly inflamed a little more than usual.

“The ligament hasn’t changed, nothing has changed on any other end that way so it’s a mildstrain, hopefully get back out there.”

General manager Rick Hahn Tuesday said Hendriks would be out three weeks, but a specific target could be known in the next several days.

Hendriks said he’s targeting July 1 to return.

Hendriks, who is from Australia, played his first season of professional ball in the Twins system in 2007. He missed all of 2008, returned in 2009 and made his major league debut with the Twins in 2011. He said he has pitched through pain to varying degrees since then.

“It’s the same with any injury. If you can tolerate it you can pitch,” Hendriks said. “So it’s been one thing I’ve been tolerating, dealing with ever since then.”

The American League Reliever of the Year the last two seasons, Hendriks has always taken pride in being available, pitching on consecutive days and multiple innings if necessary regardless of discomfort he is feeling. In his last outing against the Rangers Friday, “it was the most pain I’ve been in on the mound in 15 years. But I wasn’t coming out of the game no matter what. You had to rip the ball out of my hands.

“It’s all a pain threshold thing. I know guys that have had a very minute tear that needed surgery. Know guys that have fully torn theirs and pitched for five, six years after it’s been fully torn. It’s a matter of how you deal with everything.”

