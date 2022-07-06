The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox recall Eloy Jimenez from injured list

The move should help a team that’s been hit with plenty of injuries this season.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE White Sox recall Eloy Jimenez from injured list
The White Sox recalled Eloy Jimenez from the injured list on Wednesday.

The White Sox recalled Eloy Jimenez from the injured list on Wednesday.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The White Sox activated outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the injured list Wednesday morning. Jimenez had surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee April 26.

Jimenez hit 31 homers as a rookie in 2019 and was a Silver Slugger winner in 2020 but injuries have limited him since.

He hit one homer in 11 games before suffering a hamstring tear April 23 that required surgery, and hit just two homers with a .246/.318/.351 hitting line in a 17-game minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

The Sox also placed infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise in his right hand and place RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day IL with a blister on his right index finger. The team also recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte and transferred infielder Danny Mendick to the 60-day IL.

The Sox will try to avoid being swept Wednesday afternoon by the Twins, who lead the Sox by 6 12 games in the AL Central. Lance Lynn will pitch for the Sox against the Twins’ Joe Ryan.

Injuries have riddled the Sox’ roster since Opening Day, but once catcher Yasmani Grandal returns from a rehab assignment to complete the lineup, the starting rotation actually rotating with its five top pieces and Liam Hendriks back from his forearm injury, there should be no more excuses.

“Everybody is ready and healthy to play and then we’ll be prosperous,” third baseman Yoan Moncada said through translator Billy Russo. “If everybody is healthy, the rest is going to take care of itself. Health is a big if.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
‘It’s tough right now,’ says Michael Kopech after White Sox latest loss to Twins
Twins clobber Michael Kopech with four homers, White Sox sink lower in AL Central
Eloy’s coming: Jimenez return to White Sox imminent; Grandal due after All-Star break
White Sox open crucial stretch with loss to Twins
Baseball by the numbers: A look at some trends halfway through the season
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks calls for change after mass shooting in Highland Park
The Latest
Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens. Alleged gunman Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who was arrested later that day about 10 miles from the shooting scene, was ordered held without bond on seven counts of first-degree murder at a court hearing Tuesday.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park mass shooting suspect has confessed to July 4 attack, drove to Wisconsin with plans to shoot more people, prosecutors say
Robert Crimo III showed little emotion as a prosecutor read the names of the dead and asked that he held without bond. The judge agreed.
By Andy Grimm
 
Bolingbrook’s Damon Walters (3) forces an incompletion against Homewood-Flossmoor’s Jeremiah Turner (18).
High School Football
High school football notebook: Damon Walters picks Northwestern, IHSA and Public League make format changes
Pat Fitzgerald continues to keep some of Illinois’ best prep football players close to home.
By Mike Clark
 
merlin_106840952.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre suspect believed to have been turned away from synagogue
A Jewish security group says that, after seeing photos of Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, a Highland Park rabbi “recognized him” as the man turned away from a Passover service at his synagogue in April.
By Frank Main
 
Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird are featured on the cover of the new edition of the NBA2K video game series.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
NBA 2K23 cover features Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi
The Sky’s Candace Parker was on the cover of last year’s edition of the video game series.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Setting the scene at Mazonia North State Fish and Wildlife Area with phragmites and scum-covered weeds as the sun dropped.
Outdoors
Disappearing at Mazonia on annual escape, rewarded with largemouth bass on topwater
The annual wandering/disappearing at Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area delivered the rewards of largemouth bass on frogs and a popper, and a visit by a beaver; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 