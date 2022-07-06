White Sox recall Eloy Jimenez from injured list

The White Sox activated outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the injured list Wednesday morning. Jimenez had surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee April 26.

Jimenez hit 31 homers as a rookie in 2019 and was a Silver Slugger winner in 2020 but injuries have limited him since.

He hit one homer in 11 games before suffering a hamstring tear April 23 that required surgery, and hit just two homers with a .246/.318/.351 hitting line in a 17-game minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

The Sox also placed infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise in his right hand and place RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day IL with a blister on his right index finger. The team also recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte and transferred infielder Danny Mendick to the 60-day IL.

The Sox will try to avoid being swept Wednesday afternoon by the Twins, who lead the Sox by 6 1⁄ 2 games in the AL Central. Lance Lynn will pitch for the Sox against the Twins’ Joe Ryan.

Injuries have riddled the Sox’ roster since Opening Day, but once catcher Yasmani Grandal returns from a rehab assignment to complete the lineup, the starting rotation actually rotating with its five top pieces and Liam Hendriks back from his forearm injury, there should be no more excuses.

“Everybody is ready and healthy to play and then we’ll be prosperous,” third baseman Yoan Moncada said through translator Billy Russo. “If everybody is healthy, the rest is going to take care of itself. Health is a big if.”

