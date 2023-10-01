Expect changes to the White Sox’ coaching staff next season

By winning percentage, Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Padres in 11 innings concluded the sixth-worst season in White Sox (61-101) history.

While first-year manager Pedro Grifol has been assured a return in 2024, he acknowledged that change is coming to his coaching staff but declined to get into specifics.

“It’s a very sensitive issue,” Grifol said. “When you talk about the staff you talk about people that have been here for a long, long time. Unfortunately, this is a game that’s predicated on wins and losses so obviously, every year this is a tough time of the year for staff. We’ll talk more about that in the next few days.”

Much of this year’s Sox coaching staff, such as hitting coach José Castro, third base coach Eddie Rodríguez and field coordinator Mike Tosar, have the benefit of working previously with Grifol during his stops in the Mariners and Royals organizations. Pitching coach Ethan Katz, who has a close relationship with new senior adviser to pitching Brian Bannister from their time together with the Giants, would also seem likely to return.

Multiple sources confirmed to the Sun-Times that assistant pitching coach Curt Hasler will be reassigned to a minor league role for next season. Hasler, 58, has spent the last seven seasons overseeing the bullpen on the major league staff. Through both pitching and coaching at different levels of the organization, Hasler has been with the White Sox since 1987.

Last day of school

A Sox lineup without Tim Anderson, Eloy Jiménez, Andrew Benintendi and Yoán Moncada were held in check all afternoon, save for Zach Remillard. The utilityman’s third hit of the afternoon drove in the only Sox run in the 10th.

“Could they play? Yes,” Grifol said. “Do I want them to play? No. The guys that are not in the lineup today are guys that are battling through some injuries and guys that we need moving forward. I’m not going to put them in a position where something might happen on the last day that’s going to hinder their offseason.”

Despite throwing six scoreless innings, starter José Ureña (0-7) ended the season winless, but will live on as an excellent Immaculate Grid option. Garrett Crochet struck out two in a perfect eighth, to end a rocky, injury-marred season well.

“We need him moving forward,” Grifol said. “I was excited to see him finish the season on a good note.

Infamous history

The 101 losses for this year’s White Sox marks their highest season total since 1970, when Bill Melton’s 33-homer campaign was wasted on a 56-106 team. That season drew the lowest attendance in the majors and cost manager Don Gutteridge his job at the start of September.

Organist Nancy Faust was hired that season, so it wasn’t all bad.

On the mend

At great relief to his wife and pets, who no longer have to fear him tossing and turning in his sleep, Liam Hendriks is out of the large metal arm brace he had to wear after Tommy John surgery. The three-time All-Star says his elbow has less pain than it did before he underwent his operation in August, and expects to resume throwing in February.

In most circumstances, Hendriks would be a long shot to pitch next season.

“We’re still going to push it,” Hendriks said. “It’s just who I am.”