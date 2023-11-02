White Sox name collegiate coach to head player development staff

The White Sox named Paul Janish as the organization’s director of player development Thursday. Janish, 41, replaces Chris Getz, who was named the Sox’ senior vice president/general manager on August 31 after seven seasons overseeing the club’s minor-league system.

Janish (pronounced (YAN-ish) was Rice University’s associate head coach the last two seasons.

“We are very excited to add Paul to our baseball operations team as director of player development,” Getz said in a statement. “With 13 years in professional baseball, including nine in the major leagues, and another six years at Rice University where he served as associate head coach, Paul brings a wealth of experience to our organization. He has lived every step of the development ladder, from being a National Champion player at Rice, to being drafted, reaching the majors and then coaching successfully at a high-level program like Rice. We are pleased to have him take the next step in his career with the White Sox and welcome him into the organization to lead our development system.”

Janish played in parts of nine seasons with Cincinnati (2008-11), Atlanta (2012-13) and Baltimore (2015-17).

Janish was hired as Rice assistant coach in 2017. Fourteen Rice players have been drafted during his tenure, including five in the top 10 rounds.