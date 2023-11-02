The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks named Comeback Player of Year

After returning from a bout with cancer to pitch for the White Sox in 2023, closer Liam Hendriks was given the Players Choice Award for Comeback Player of the Year.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Liam Hendriks of the reacts as he is acknowledged with his wife, Kristi Hendriks, prior to a game against the LoAngels at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2023 in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hendriks, 34, appeared in five games after battling non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He began treatment in January, completed treatment and was cancer free in April. After going 2-1 with one save while allowing three runs in five innings, Hendriks had Tommy John surgery in August.

The Major League Baseball Players Association votes for awards in each league.

Hendriks, who traveled with the team through the end of the season, was the Sox nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for a third consecutive year. He helped raise nearly $130,000 for lymphoma research through the sale of “Close Out Cancer” shirts and visited with cancer patients and their families throughout the regular season.

The Sox have a $15 million option on Hendriks for next season with a $15 million buyout to be paid in 10 annual installments of $1.5 million from 2024-33. Following surgery, he would not be ready to pitch until later in the season.

