Tuesday, November 7, 2023
With “invaluable experience,” Tony La Russa stays involved with White Sox

Hall of Fame manager serving White Sox in advisory role

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Tony La Russa (right) talks with Jerry Reinsdorf before a White Sox playoff game against the Astros in 2021. (AP)

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, left, talks with White Sox manager Tony La Russa before Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Astros, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, more than a year removed from managing his last game with the White Sox in 2022, is feeling well and healthy and staying involved in the organization in an advisory role.

“That type of experience is invaluable,” first-year general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday, “not only in the team-building aspect with so many little pieces that go into a major league club. There is going to be mentoring with some of our minor league coaches and our players as well. He’s an asset, I’m going to take advantage of [having] him.”

After coming out of retirement in 2021 and guiding the Sox to the AL Central Division title, La Russa did not finish the 2022 season in his second tour of managing because of heart issues and cancer.

But La Russa, 79, a close friend of chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, is enjoying improved health and has been involved in meetings, watching prospects and the major league team since last summer.

“Tony is going to be around,’ Getz said. “We’re going to use him as a resource.”

Difficult decision on Anderson

Getz said it was a difficult decision to decline the $14 million club option for 2024 on Tim Anderson, and not just because he is his son’s favorite player.

“We had 101 losses last year, so we have to fill so many holes on our club in both near term and long term,” Getz said. “We felt it was the best decision to decline that option. We are open to bring TA back but he’s earned the right to see if there is a better opportunity for him.”

Getz said many factors came into play and that his conversation about it with Anderson was difficult. But Anderson, 30, was coming off his worst season offensively and was inconsistent defensively, and Getz is emphasizing defense in 2024 and beyond.

This and that

Closer Gregory Santos is rehabbing a right flexor strain but Getz said “everything’s been really positive with how he’s feeling, how he’s healing. All the testing has been an indication that he should be on track to come back.”

*Getz didn’t rule out Yoan Moncada playing second base, or even first base or the outfield to expand his versatility, but “third base is his best position.”

