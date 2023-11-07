The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

“No untouchables” on White Sox roster, first-year general manager Chris Getz says

“It’s not a well rounded club right now,” Getz said. “We have to find players to come in here and help get us in the right direction.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE “No untouchables” on White Sox roster, first-year general manager Chris Getz says
White Sox general manager Chris Getz talks at the general managers meetings on Tuesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

White Sox general manager Chris Getz talks at the general managers meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chris Getz said “there are no untouchables” on the White Sox roster.

Which is saying something when center fielder Luis Robert, who will get MVP votes this year, is on it. Or Dylan Cease, who was a Cy Young runnerup last year.

But let Getz, who in his first year as Sox general manager with the daunting task of making a 101-loss team watchable again, explain.

“I don’t like our team,” Getz said Tuesday at the general managers meetings at the Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa.

“When I say I don’t like our team, we’ve got pieces that are talented and attractive and they can be part of a winning club but obviously we haven’t gone out there and performed. It’s not a well rounded club right now. We have to find players to come in here and help get us in the right direction.”

And if that means trading a top player “to multiply and not only help us in the near term but also in the long term as well,” so be it, Getz said.

With Cease, Michael Kopech and who knows what in the November rotation, a thin bullpen and holes at shortstop and second base, catcher and right field, getting multiple players to fill for one year and beyond have appeal. Getz is talking to fellow GMs at these meetings to assess trade and free agent markets.

That said, Robert is one of the brightest stars in the game, so trading him is “not something we’re being proactive on,” Getz said.

“If there is something that makes sense, so be it, but Luis Robert is a guy you build on around.

“I don’t want to be short sighted or close minded in any way. If there is a way to help our ballclub both now and in the future we have to consider that.”

Getz and manager Pedro Grifol want an improved club to start with better defense, a better place for pitchers to be comfortable attacking the strike zone and to succeed. And to be more athletic, taking extra bases on offense and taking them away in the field.

“We have to make some adjustments to improve in 2024.”

The Sox are expected to operate with a reduced payroll, although one rumor floated to Getz by a national writer suggested they might be inclined to spend. But Getz offered no indication of that.

“We want to identify players that we feel like can help us, both short-term and long-term, and when those players come our way, then we’ll make a decision,” he said. “Obviously, there’s a financial component to it that [chairman] Jerry [Reinsdorf] gets involved in, and we’ll continue to have those conversations. There is no set number right now.”

So Getz said he’ll be open minded on ways to make a 2024 product competitive after a season that saw vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn fired, putting Getz in control.

“Whether that be through trade acquisitions or free agents or a combination of both, we’re open to that,” he said.


Next Up In Chicago White Sox
With “invaluable experience,” Tony La Russa stays involved with White Sox
White Sox name Marcus Thames hitting coach, complete staff
White Sox decline option on Tim Anderson
Chris Getz will be White Sox’ new face at general managers meetings
White Sox decline option on Liam Hendriks
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks named Comeback Player of Year
The Latest
In this 2022 photo, Chef/co-owner John Shields is photographed in his Smyth restaurant, located at 177 N. Ada St. in the West Loop. The restaurant received its a coveted third Michelin star on Tuesday night in a gala awards ceremony in New York.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Michelin stars awarded to four Chicago restaurants
Smyth in the West Loop received its third Michelin star Tuesday night, a rare honor in the culinary industry.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
_BombingPic.jpeg
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Public corruption display at federal courthouse covered at request of Ed Burke’s lawyer as jury selection drags on
Potential jurors in Burke’s case have been spending time in the ceremonial courtroom of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, which is right across the hall from the public corruption display. Potential jurors could be seen walking through the hallway Tuesday.
By Jon Seidel
 
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer reiterated that he believes in manager David Ross, who he fired Monday. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs president Jed Hoyer explains decision to fire David Ross, hire Craig Counsell
Hoyer spoke publicly about the move for the first time on Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, testifies about changes to the elected school board structure during a Senate Executive Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Springfield
Under new proposal, all Chicago Board of Education members would be elected by next year
An amendment filed by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, would allow the board to be fully elected as soon as next year by splitting up memberships to two and four-year terms.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Tony La Russa (right) talks with Jerry Reinsdorf before a White Sox playoff game against the Astros in 2021. (AP)
White Sox
With “invaluable experience,” Tony La Russa stays involved with White Sox
Hall of Fame manager serving White Sox in an advisory role.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 