White Sox manager Pedro Grifol likes Andrew Benintendi in the 3-hole

GLENDALE, Ariz. — When Andrew Benintendi was signed to the richest contract in White Sox history in the offseason, the left-handed hitting All-Star was widely viewed as a good fit for the No. 2 spot in Pedro Grifol’s lineup.

But as of now, Grifol likes Benintendi third, where he batted again Saturday in the Sox’ Cactus League game against the Rangers.

“I like him in any slot in the order,” Grifol said Saturday. “Right now I like him in the 3-hole. I’ve got my reasons. We’ll address those when the time comes. That’s why he’s there. It’s not by accident.”

Benintendi owns a .293/.363/.448 with an .811 OPS in 94 career games between the Red Sox and Royals batting third. He has batted second in more games (306) than any another slot, with a .278/.346/.414 hitting line and .760 OPS.

Tim Anderson figures to lead off, with Luis Robert, or perhaps Yoan Moncada, second. Grifol passed on getting into specifics why he likes Benintendi third.

“I’ll keep them to myself right now and we’ll talk about them as we get closer [to Opening Day],” he said.

Edgy Tim

Grifol was a coach in the Royals dugout in 2019 when Anderson’s bat flip after a homer against Brad Keller led to a benches clearing fracas.

“I know KC and the White Sox had their deal, but even at that time I admired him from the other side,” Grifol said. “This game needs to be played with an edge. And he brings it. Any time I run into a player like that, I admire the player. Especially when he practices and plays the way he does, really hard.”

Grifol cited Anderson for hustling to beat out an infield ground ball for a hit Thursday, saying Anderson is “a winner” with a “great attitude.”

“He’s got an edge,” Grifol said. “I admired him from the other side. Big time.”

Alberto vying for spot

Hanser Alberto, who is 7-for-11 with three doubles and a triple in four games, said he has to prove himself as he tries to win a roster spot even though he has played seven years in the majors.

“Do the best I can on and off the field, be a good teammate in the clubhouse and the guys who make the decisions will make the decisions,” Alberto said.

Alberto signed a minor league deal with an invitation to camp seeing an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster. If Romy Gonzalez starts at Triple-A Charlotte to work on playing multiple positions, Alberto, who played all four infield positions for the Dodgers last season, is firmly in the mix to stick as a bench player.

Grifol, familiar with Alberto from his 2021 season in Kansas City, can vouch for Alberto’s reputation as one of the game’s best people.

“This is my 32nd year in the game and he’s probably the best teammate and clubhouse guy I’ve been around,” Grifol said. “There is zero ounce of selfishness to his game or to his being.”

Alberto attributes his reputation to “the grace of God.”

“And I always have a smile on my face, which comes from my dad. He taught me to smile, no matter what,” Alberto said. “I love this game, I love being around the people and that makes it easy to come to the ballpark.”

Sox 5, Rangers 4

*Second baseman Elvis Andrus homered against lefty Martin Perez, started a double play and turned another as he adapts to his new position.

*The Sox (5-3) stole six bases, four of them on double steals with Billy Hamilton and Anderson stealing third. The Sox have 13 stolen bases. On the baserunning front, Grifol said he wants to see better secondary leadoffs.

*Right-hander Franklin German, the Red Sox’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2022 whom the Sox acquired in a February trade, pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, his second scoreless outing.

On deck: Sox at Dodgers, 2:05 p.m., Sunday, Glendale, Lucas Giolito (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Julio Urias (0-1, 3.38). Giolito will pitch two innings in his first start. Mike Clevinger is slated to start for the Sox in a B game vs. Dodgers at 11:15 a.m.,

—Daryl Van Schouwen