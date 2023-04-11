The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
White Sox’ Tim Anderson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with sprained left knee

White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sprained his left knee during a rundown play in Minneapolis Monday.

Abbie Parr/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox are placing shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee. He is expected to miss two to four weeks.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Anderson, the 2019 batting champ and two-time All-Star was injured when the Twins’ Matt Walner slid over him near third base after a poorly executed rundown during the fourth inning of the Sox’ 4-3 win over the Twins Monday.

Anderson clutched his knee and writhed in pain momentarily, but got up and stayed in the game. He left the game in the sixth inning, replaced by Elvis Andrus, who moved over from second base.

Anderson was limited to 79 games last season due to hamstring and hand injuries. He had played in all 11 games this season and was off to a strong start on both sides of the ball, batting .298/.327/.404 as the Sox leadoff man with five doubles and five stolen bases in five attempts.

Sosa, 23, is 13-for-29 (.448) with five doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and seven walks with a 1.384 OPS over nine games with Charlotte this season.

The Sox are 150-112 since 2020 when Anderson is in the starting lineup.

