White Sox’ Reynaldo Lopez embracing role with each passing ninth

Off the field, Reynaldo Lopez wears black, horn-rimmed glasses, not unlike Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn in the movie Major League.

Aside from Lopez becoming established as the Sox’ closer — despite manager Pedro Grifol not yet identifying him as such while the team awaits the return of Liam Hendriks — the comparisons to Vaughn are limited. But Lopez did struggle with his command of a fastball in his first two ninth-inning assignments against the Astros in the opening series of the season. It’s a heater that often hits or tops 100 mph and averages 99.

“In the first game, I threw some fastballs in the middle [of the strike zone], now I’m hitting the outside corner at the knees for strikes,” Lopez said.

Throwing strikes separates the good ones like Hendriks from the rest. Lopez continues to focus on it as he settles into the role of reliever after being a starter his first five seasons with the Sox. It doesn’t hurt that his slider, in his view, is his best pitch right now. Not a bad complement for 100-mph heat.

“It has more depth, better movement,” Lopez said. “It sweeps now. It’s like 89 [mph] not like 91 or 92 the way I used to throw it. Last year it was almost like a cutter, this year it’s more of a slider.”

Pitching coach Ethan Katz says Lopez has four good pitches, not just the two late inning specialists can get by with.

“He’s got 100, he’s got a wipeout slider and he can throw a really good curveball and changeup, so it’s a unique pitch mix,” Katz said.

Perhaps to alleviate pressure or heightened expectations that come with the ninth-inning role, Grifol in spring training said he didn’t have a closer, but actions speak louder than words. Lopez has appeared in the ninth inning in five of his six appearances.

Pitching is pitching whether it’s the second inning or the ninth, but there’s no getting around the mental aspect of getting the last three outs. Or high-leverage ones in the seventh or eighth innings. Lopez is increasingly embracing his role with each outing.

“Oh yeah, yeah, yeah,” Lopez said. “I’m getting used to it. I like it, 100 percent.

“When the game is tied or we’re up a run or two, I get excited about doing my job, trying to silence the bats of the other team. There’s no better feeling than winning the game and being in that handshake line after the last out.”

Whereas Lance Lynn’s signature reaction to a big third out is a four-finger salute toward the scoreboard, and Hendriks’ is a primal scream, lunge forward and uppercut, Lopez pounds his glove repeatedly.

“That’s me saying ‘I did the job. I did it,’ ’’ he said.

Grifol and Katz trust him with it. After posting a 2.76 ERA primarily in sixth, seventh and eighth inning duty last season, Lopez takes a 6.35 ERA into the Sox’ home series against the Orioles this weekend, a series the Sox (5-8) need to win after splitting in Houston and losing their next three against the Giants, Pirates and Twins.

Lopez has allowed one run in his last four outings, striking out eight of 13 batters faced. In a 4-3 win at Minnesota Monday, he entered in the eighth with the tying run on base and struck out Michael Taylor to end the inning, then struck out two in a perfect ninth facing the first three batters in the Twins lineup to record his second save.

“We’ll use him in leverage situations at any given time, and when there is an opportunity to save the game,” Katz said. “He’s been lights out for a while now. He was able to handle all pressure situations last year. The bigger the moment, he’s shown up. He’s definitely able to do that at any given point.”

ORIOLES AT SOX

Friday: Tyler Wells (0-1, 3.87 ERA) vs. Mike Clevinger (2-0, 3.48), 6:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Kyle Gibson (3-0) vs. Michael Kopech (0-2, 6.75), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 6.75) vs. Dylan Cease, 1:10 p.m, NBCSCH, 1000-AM

