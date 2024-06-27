Boy, 14, critically wounded in self-inflicted shooting in Kenwood

A teen boy was critically hurt after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday in Kenwood.
The 14-year-old shot himself in the leg about noon while in the 1300 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago police said. It wasn’t clear if the shooting was accidental.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Area detectives are investigating.
