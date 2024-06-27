The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 27, 2024

Boy, 14, critically wounded in self-inflicted shooting in Kenwood

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was critically hurt after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday in Kenwood.

The 14-year-old shot himself in the leg about noon while in the 1300 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago police said. It wasn’t clear if the shooting was accidental.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

