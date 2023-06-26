The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 26, 2023
White Sox call up outfielder Adam Haseley

The club optioned infielder Jose Rodriguez to Class AA Birmingham.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The White Sox called up outfielder Adam Haseley from Class AAA Charlotte on Monday.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The White Sox recalled outfielder Adam Haseley from Class AAA Charlotte before Monday’s game against the Angels in Anaheim. 

The Sox acquired Haseley from the Phillies during spring training last year for right-handed pitching prospect McKinley Moore.

Haseley went .222/.282/.560 for the Sox this year in 36 at-bats over 26 games. He has two runs batted in and one stolen base. 

In 35 games at Charlotte, he slashed .277/.365/.431 with 14 RBI and four home runs.

