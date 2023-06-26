White Sox call up outfielder Adam Haseley

The White Sox recalled outfielder Adam Haseley from Class AAA Charlotte before Monday’s game against the Angels in Anaheim.
The Sox acquired Haseley from the Phillies during spring training last year for right-handed pitching prospect McKinley Moore.
Haseley went .222/.282/.560 for the Sox this year in 36 at-bats over 26 games. He has two runs batted in and one stolen base.
In 35 games at Charlotte, he slashed .277/.365/.431 with 14 RBI and four home runs.
The club optioned infielder Jose Rodriguez to Class AA Birmingham.
The Latest
In addition to the two-day extravaganza July 1-2 centered at Grant Park with its world-class auto races, there will also be a full-out NASCAR festival area adjacent to the raceway with concerts by Miranda Lambert, JC Brooks Band, The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett.
A 30-year-old suspect is being held in a German jail, awaiting a possible indictment in connection with the woman’s death.
In addition to Hall, who remains a strong playmaker at age 31, the Hawks also acquired the rights to veteran forward Nick Foligno. Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula’s rights were traded to Boston.
An estimated 1.7 million other vets who’ve qualified for benefits under both the Montgomery GI Bill and the Post-9/11 GI Bill could get more college money if Rudisill, who’s now an FBI agent, wins.
Potential sites for new shelters were identified in a memo distributed to Chicago City Council members in advance of a meeting on Wednesday of the council’s Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee.