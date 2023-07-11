The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Wrigley Field under consideration for 2025 All-Star Game

Wrigley Field last hosted the All-Stars in 1990.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Wrigley Field under consideration for 2025 All-Star Game
Fans look up at the marquee outside of Wrigley Field.

MLB is considering awarding the 2025 All-Star Game to the Cubs and Wrigley Field.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

SEATTLE — The Cubs and Atlanta Braves are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games.

Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The 2021 All-Star Game was awarded to Atlanta’s Truist Park by Major League Baseball in 2019 but in April 2021 was moved to Denver’s Coors Field following objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

“Atlanta is in the mix of clubs for the ‘25 All-Star Game,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “I’m not prepared to go past that for right now.”

Wrigley Field last hosted the All-Stars in 1990.

“As time goes by, I’ve been more focused on keeping track of when a game was last there and trying to get back to places where we haven’t been in a really long time,” Manfred said. “That’s a long time.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
For starters, White Sox have had better of Cubs in the All-Star Game
Cubs’ Justin Steele won’t start the All-Star Game, but it’ll be a super Tuesday just the same
Cubs win series vs. Yankees, carry momentum into All-Star break
How Dansby Swanson’s leadership evolved through his first half-season with the Cubs
‘They just haven’t been watching’: Nico Hoerner’s teammates make his All-Star case
Cubs put shortstop Dansby Swanson on IL, recall utility player Miles Mastrobuoni
The Latest
Election_2024_Trump.jpg
Nation/World
Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting a date in classified documents case
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump cited challenges to selecting jurors and concerns about whether he would get a fair trial before the November 2024 election.
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON / Associated Press
 
The White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. will miss All-Star Game
The Sox said Robert felt tightness in his right calf during Monday’s Home Run Derby and is listed as day-to-day.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Chicago
About 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9200 block of South Brandon Avenue and found the man, 45, shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
College Sports
Firing Pat Fitzgerald is one thing. Replacing him is a task Northwestern might not be up to
It’s hard to envision Northwestern ever finding another coach who accepts and believes in the place like Fitzgerald did, who doesn’t need it to be something it can’t be.
By Steve Greenberg
 
AR_230719860.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Boil order lifted for final Aqua Illinois customers in southern Lake County
About 1,200 homes in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and nearby unincorporated areas were ordered to boil water July 2 after a water main leak caused a drop in pressure.
By Saji Mathai
 