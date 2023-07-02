White Sox place Michael Kopech on IL, purchase contract of reliever Bryan Shaw

OAKLAND, Calif. — The White Sox placed starting pitcher Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Sunday and purchased the contract of veteran reliever Bryan Shaw from Triple-A Charlotte.

The Sox also transferred infielder Romy Gonzalez (shoulder inflammation) from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Kopech’s turn to pitch would have been Sunday, but he has not been with the team in Oakland and manager Pedro Grifol had talked about giving him extended rest over the upcoming All-Star break.

Kopech, 27, is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts this season.

Shaw, 35, is 2-0 with a 4.03 ERA and four saves in 21 games with Charlotte this season after signing with the Sox as a minor-league free agent on April 28.

Shaw owns a 3.92 career ERA with 637 strikeouts, 15 saves and 181 holds in 753 games over 12 major-league seasons with Arizona (2011-12), Cleveland (2013-17, ’21-22), Colorado (2018-19) and Seattle (2020).

Shaw leads all active players in holds and ranks third in appearances. He has 19 career games of postseason experience, going 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA.