Saturday, July 22, 2023
White Sox hoping Andrew Vaughn can return by Tuesday

But White Sox first baseman still sore, wearing walking boot after hitting foul ball off left foot

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Andrew Vaughn rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — First baseman Andrew Vaughn’s left foot is still painful when he walks, enough to have him in a walking boot at times, but as of now the White Sox are not considering putting him on the 10-day injured list.

Vaughn fouled a pitch off the foot against the Mets Tuesday and missed his fourth straight game Saturday. The best case scenario for a return is Tuesday when the Sox host the Cubs, manager Pedro Grifol said. The Sox are off Monday.

“We haven’t even talked about [the injured list],” Grifol said.

Vaughn could be placed on the 10-day injured list retroactively, backdating the stint to Tuesday. The maximum an IL stint can be backdated is three days, even if a player hasn’t appeared in a game for longer than that. 

“You get to back date that thing so once you’ve exhausted the back date and dates, you start thinking about it,” Grifol said. “But he’s day to day. It’s a bone bruise. He can come in [Sunday] and feel much better. We have a day off Monday so that’s why I’m targeting Tuesday.”

As bad luck would have it, the foul ball got Vaughn between his padding.

“What sucks the most is I do wear a shin guard and a foot guard,” Vaughn said, “and the way you swing and rotate ... I went back and watched the video 100 times and it hits right where there’s no pad.

“We wear that to protect ourselves and it didn’t protect me.”

Vaughn ranks second on the team with 94 games played and 53 RBI. He’s batting .244/.316/.422 with 12 home runs but .188/.204..208 in July. And now he has soreness to deal with.

“Walking’s painful. Everything’s pretty painful right now,” Vaughn said.

“I’ve been trying to [wear a boot] because it makes it feel the best. It just keeps it stabilized.”

Joe Kelly reinstated from IL

Right-hander Joe Kelly was reinstated from the injured list after being out since July 5 with elbow inflammation, and righty Bryan Shaw was designated for assignment.

Crochet update

Left-hander Garrett Crochet is being further evaluated after he was returned with shoulder soreness from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

“He actually did feel pretty good today,” Grifol said. “Obviously he was shut down from the rehab assignment but I don’t think it’s anything serious. .. I don’t think they’re concerned about it.”

Colas is back

Rookie right fielder Oscar Colas returned to the starting lineup a day after getting a day off and being advised by Grifol to scale back his hyper level of intensity.

“I was speeding up the game when what I should do is slow down the game,” Colas said through translator Billy Russo.

Colas was busy pregame, working on footwork and secondary leadoffs with field coordinator Mike Tosar and strength and conditioning director Goldy Simmons before studying data with Tosar and other staff.

This and that

Mike Clevinger, who hasn’t pitched since June 14 because of biceps inflammation, was slated for a bullpen Saturday and lined up for a four-inning simulated game Monday.

“Then we’ll re-evaluate him,” Grifol said. “But he’s on pace, he’s doing well.”

Clevinger could return to the rotation next weekend, unless the Sox decide to give him a minor league rehab start.

*Liam Hendriks (elbow) threw 20-25 pitches at Target Field Saturday but is not as close to returning.

