Thursday, August 10, 2023
White Sox claim pitcher Deivi Garcia off waivers from Yankees

Liam Hendriks transferred to 60-day IL to make room on 40-man roster

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Yankees pitcher Deivi García during a spring training workout in 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The White Sox claimed right-hander Deivi García off waivers from the Yankees Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Closer Liam Hendriks, who had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 2 and will be out at least 12 months, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Garcia, 24, owns a 5.67 ERA in 28 games, all but one in relief, for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In two relief appearances for the Yankees, Garcia allowed one earned run over 5 23 innings. The Yankees designated him for assignment Monday.

Over seven minor-league seasons in the Yankees farm system, Garcia is 30-40 with a 4.68 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 137 games (93 starts). In 10 major league games including eight starts in 2020, ‘21 and ‘23, Garcia owns a 4.84 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 48 13 innings.

Ranking on most top-100 prospects lists before the 2020 and ‘21 seasons, Garcia at age 21 and 103 days at the time of his major league debut in 2020 was the second-youngest player to start a game behind only the Padres’ Luis Patiño (20 years, 329 days on September 19).

The Sox acquired Patiño from the Rays on Aug. 1.


