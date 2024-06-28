Woman dies in Elk Grove Village blaze

A woman was killed in a house fire in Elk Grove Village early Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call at 933 Wilshire Ave. about 1 a.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a single-family home, according to a statement from the Elk Grove Village fire department.

Police officers and neighbors suspected someone was still inside and tried unsuccessfully to get inside the home.

When crews finally entered they found Cindy Goodwin, 62, unresponsive, according to the statement and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

They tried life-saving measures but couldn’t resuscitate Goodwin, who was dead on the scene and who lived in the 900 block of Wilshire Avenue, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one else was inside the home and no firefighters were injured, according to the fire department. The house sustained major damage during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.