Luis Robert Jr. delivers game-winning homer as White Sox beat Cubs

White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. launched a loud seventh-inning solo home run to deliver what would go on to be the winning run in the South Siders’ 5-3 win against the Cubs on Tuesday.

It was the third time the crosstown rivals have faced each other this season. The Cubs swept the two-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

In a back-and-forth contest Tuesday, the White Sox took an early lead against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. Andrew Benintendi drew a first-inning walk. Luis Robert Jr. moved him over with a line drive into left field. Then, Eloy Jiménez hit a sharp ground ball up the third baseline for an infield single that loaded the bases.

Up next, Yoan Moncada pulled a ground ball to the right side. Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner fielded it and fired to second base for the second out of the inning, but Moncada beat out the throw to first to let the run score.

The Cubs evened the score in the bottom half of the inning when Ian Happ launched a two-run home run into the right field stands.

The White Sox countered the long ball with small ball. Yasmani Grandal hit a leadoff single. Then, Zach Remillard squared around late to put down a bunt for a base hit. Elis Andrus drove both runners home with a double into left field. The Sox took a 3-2 lead, which they held onto until the fourth inning. Then, the Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki evened the score, clobbering a solo homer with an exit velocity of 110.5 mph.

After taking the lead on Roberts’ home run, the White Sox tacked on another run in the ninth inning with Benintendi’s RBI double against Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay.

