Thursday, August 24, 2023
White Sox recall catcher Korey Lee from Charlotte

He was acquired in the trade with the Astros for Kendall Graveman. Lee os expected to make White Sox debut Thursday.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox catcher Korey Lee.

The White Sox recalled catcher Korey Lee from Triple-A Charlotte Thursday and optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Charlotte.

Lee, 25, was one of multiple prospects acquired by the Sox for veterans before the Aug. 1 trade deadline. He came from Houston on July 28 in exchange for right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman.

Lee is expected to be in the lineup when the Sox host the Athletics Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Between Charlotte and the Astros’ Triple-A squad at Sugar Land, Lee is batting .278/.325/.386 with five home runs, 36 RBI, 39 runs scored and 13 stolen bases over 82 games. He appeared in 12 games with the Astros in 2022, going 4-for 25 with no homers in 12 games.

A first-round draft pick of the Astros in 2019, Lee was a teammate of Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn at Cal.

“It would be unbelievable,” Lee said on Aug. 2 about the prospect of a call-up this season. “It’s a lot of trust going into me. I’m going to play my game, do what I do really well. I’m going to connect with the pitching staff. I’m going to be a catcher. That’s the main priority at the big-league level, being a catcher, learning how to communicate, how to call a game. I’ve got to play my game and whatever happens, happens.”

Pérez, 26, was batting .241/.267/.345 in 18 games over three stints with the Sox in 2023.

Since the trade, Graveman has appeared in 11 games for the Astros, allowing four runs in 1213 innings for a 2.92 ERA.

