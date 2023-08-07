The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
White Sox’ Tim Anderson gets 6-game suspension from MLB

Cleveland’s José Ramírez gets three games for fist fight during Saturday’s game.

By  Tom Withers | AP
   
Sue Ogrocki/AP

CLEVELAND — The White Sox’ Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland’s José Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for fighting and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.

MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years.

Anderson and Ramírez were also fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing.

Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.

In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias have been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Francona and Clase will serve their suspensions Monday when the Guardians open a four-game series with Toronto. Grifol will also serve his suspension Monday when the White Sox host the New York Yankees. Sarbaugh intends to sit on Tuesday.

Losing Ramírez for any time is a blow to the to the Guardians, who are trying to stay close to the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland begins the week 412 games back.

The White Sox are 23 games under .500 and already planning toward next season after moving some veterans at the trade deadline.

Anderson and Ramírez exchanged several punches near second base in the sixth inning with the Guardians’ All-Star third baseman landing a right haymaker to the White Sox shortstop’s chin, knocking him backwards onto the infield dirt.

Players and coaches for both teams joined in and there were other flareups during the extended melee. The umpiring crew needed more than 15 minutes to get things under control so the game could be resumed. Chicago won 7-4.

The dustup began innocently with Ramírez sliding headfirst into second base with an RBI double. He slid between Anderson’s legs and seemed upset by a hard tag. Ramírez jumped to his feet and the two exchanged words with Ramírez pointing in Anderson’s face as second-base umpire Malachi Moore tried to step between.

Anderson then dropped his glove and challenged Ramírez by raising his hands and assuming a boxer’s stance. The players threw punches with Ramírez connecting with a blind punch that dropped Anderson on his backside and triggered both teams to join in.

Following the game, Ramírez said he had been upset with Anderson for some previous actions.

“He has been disrespecting the game for a while,” Ramirez said through interpreter Agustin Rivero. “It’s not from yesterday. It’s from before. I even had the chance to tell him during the game, ‘Don’t do this stuff. That’s disrespectful. Don’t start tagging people like that,’ because in reality, we’re here trying to find ways to provide for our families.”

When he got to his feet, Anderson continued to try and get at Ramírez.

He was guided off the field only to return moments later and tried to get at Ramírez before he was physically carried into the dugout by teammate Andrew Vaughn, who wrapped his arms around Anderson.

The White Sox and Guardians completed their season series Sunday and won’t face each other again until 2024.

