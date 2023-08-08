The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

The White Sox are desperate for leaders. Is anybody ready to step forward?

The Sox and leadership — a nebulous topic in sports to begin with — haven’t really jibed in a discernibly positive manner in a long time.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE The White Sox are desperate for leaders. Is anybody ready to step forward?
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease fires Monday during the White Sox’ 5-1 win against the Yankees.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Saturday night in Cleveland, the White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn wrapped his thickly muscled pipes around teammate Tim Anderson — who was dazed and upset, and maybe looking for a rematch, after being TKO’d by the Guardians Jose Ramirez — and carried him off the field and into the dugout with the get-’er-done matter-of-factness of a mover lugging an armoire into a box truck.

This was, as manager Pedro Grifol saw it, just the kind of leadership a team with a gaping void in that department needed.

“Absolutely,” Grifol said. “That was great leadership. [Vaughn] is one of those guys that has all the characteristics of doing it. Leadership is being selfless. It’s having great character, integrity, putting others in front of yourself. You don’t need to be doing great to be a good leader. As a matter of fact, when you’re facing some adversity and you’re still going out of your way to help somebody else, that shows great leadership. So there’s a lot of guys in here that are going to have the opportunity and have the characteristics of becoming good leaders and leading us where we want to go.”

Adversity is the Sox’ middle name as they sit in fourth place in baseball’s worst division, on a pace for upward of 100 losses and having sold nearly everything that wasn’t nailed down at the trade deadline. They also need guys who can play baseball, as Vaughn did Monday in a 5-1 series-opening win against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, hoisting the team on his shoulders by homering off Gerrit Cole for what held up as the winning run and preserving the lead at first base with the finest defensive play of his career.

But the scores the rest of the way in a lost season probably don’t mean as much as how a bunch of young players carry themselves, and if and how they demonstrate that they’re ready to dig deeper and help an organization that can seem directionless find an identity.

Grifol’s employment beyond his rookie season at the helm isn’t tied to just Rick Hahn, the general manager who hired him and whose own standing with the Sox could be — or should be — on shaky ground. The up-against-it skipper also is looking for players to have his back at a time when recently traded pitchers Keynan Middleton and Lance Lynn became the latest ex-Sox to paint a picture of the culture on the South Side as being weak and ineffectual.

“In my opinion, leadership is 10% given, 90% taken,” Grifol said, “and we have two months here for guys in there to stand up and take it. … I’m just really looking forward to watching this club and who wants to take that next step.”

Does Vaughn, 25, see himself as being in that vein?

“I think finally we’ve got a good group, a group of guys to come together,” he said. “We’re all learning this, too. We’re younger guys [trying] to right the ship.”

If that was a yes, it was less than resounding. Asked more pointedly if he wants to be a leader, he said, “I would do anything to help my team.”

Monday’s winning pitcher, Dylan Cease, faced similar questions. A 27-year-old one-time All-Star with ace-level stuff and under two more years of club control, Cease is the class of what’s left of the Sox rotation and has the credibility to assert himself in any manner he desires. So what about it?

“I mean, maybe,” he said. “It’s hard to say without knowing what the exact situation is. I think, at the end of the day, we still have a lot of grown men here. A lot of guys now are really trying to prove themselves as well, so I don’t really think that will be an issue. Usually, if anything needs to be said, you can usually just be direct and kind of just say it in a positive way. But I never really thought of it, honestly.”

The Sox and leadership — a nebulous topic in sports to begin with — haven’t really jibed in a discernibly positive manner in a long time. It was hoped former star Jose Abreu, reputedly a great leader, would rub off on Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and others more than he apparently did. Why didn’t he? Is it them? Was it him?

And a recent history of bringing in veteran starting pitchers hasn’t exactly borne fruit. In June of 2016, on the heels of the team’s weird breakup with first baseman Adam LaRoche, with the Sox “mired in mediocrity,” as Hahn put it, and ace Chris Sale seemingly on the way out, the ill-fated trade for pitcher James Shields happened. Shields was a willing mentor but a catastrophe on the mound, undercutting his potential influence. And we won’t even mention the name Fernando Tatis Jr., or did we just do that?

Heading into the 2020 season, the Sox gave a big free-agent contract to former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, whom Hahn hailed as not only a stabilizing force for the rotation but a major voice in the clubhouse. That relationship didn’t blossom the way the Sox envisioned, either.

The latest prime example is Lynn, who helped the Sox win a division title in 2021 but fell off so far from there that he had a 6.47 ERA at the time he was dealt — along with big-name reliever Joe Kelly — to the Dodgers on July 28. If what the Sox intimate about Lynn and Kelly is to be believed, both were disappointments in the areas of leadership and team culture.

Does Cease want to be more than just a good pitcher, or even an elite one? Is there more in him?

And do the Sox even know what to do with it — how to let it blossom into something meaningful — if there is?

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Are management changes in store for White Sox? Even GM understands ‘nature of beast’
White Sox’ Yasmani Grandal says Score report that he slapped teammate Tim Anderson is bull
Four months into lost season, White Sox’ Hahn, Grifol defend team culture, promise improvements
How low can White Sox’ season go?
White Sox’ Tim Anderson gets 6-game suspension for fight against José Ramirez
White Sox add Brent Honeywell to roster, acquire Tyler Naquin in minor trade for cash
The Latest
merlin_115090432.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Jury of 6 men, 6 women selected as perjury trial gets underway for ex-top aide to Madigan
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz has signaled one witness will likely be former state Rep. Greg Harris, who was secretly recorded by the FBI speaking with a longtime Madigan ally about becoming majority leader.
By Jon Seidel
 
20200924_141414.jpg
Crime
9-year-old girl was eating ice cream with dad when neighbor fatally shot her, prosecutors say
Serabi Medina’s father shouted for her to go into their apartment building in Portage Park as the gunman crossed the street, according to prosecutors.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn talks to reporters Monday. (AP)
White Sox
Are management changes in store for White Sox? Even GM understands ‘nature of beast’
“Whether I’m here or not is going to come down to any of Jerry Reinsdorf or Kenny WIlliams or myself feeling I’m not the right guy going forward.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
GettyImages_1356814976.jpg
Music
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Megan was wounded when the rapper fired at the back of her feet.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Crime
Man charged with shooting at Chicago cops who allegedly saw him selling drugs
Officers returned fire and shot Shaquille Parker in a gangway near the 2400 block of East 72nd Street, prosecutors said in court Tuesday. Parker was taken into custody after collapsing in a nearby backyard.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 