Are management changes in store for White Sox? Even GM understands ‘nature of beast’

It’s not chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s way to make big changes, so it’s possible Rick Hahn is feeling more secure about his job than most general managers would. In Hahn’s tenure as White Sox GM, the Sox have made the postseason twice and won two games in 11 seasons.

And now a rebuild that started in 2016 has failed. And as Hahn was addressing culture issues within the clubhouse of a 46-68 team Monday, he was asked if stepping down at the end of the season is a possibility.

“We’ll [see],” Hahn said. “We’re trying to beat the Yankees tonight. Let’s see what happens over the next few weeks.”

There are eight weeks left in the season, but a disillusioned fan base longing for changes from ownership on down has seen enough, making it overwhelmingly clear everywhere from social media to talk radio to unscientific polls to “sell the team” banners and signs.

“I would say I absolutely get that,” Hahn said. “That’s the nature of pro sports. The fact of the matter is I probably wasn’t as smart as everyone thought I was when I was winning executive of the year a couple years ago, or whatever the hell [The Athletic] named me [Chicago Sports Person Of the Year], and the odds are I’m probably not as stupid as people think I am now. But this is the nature of the beast.

“Look, at the end of the day whether I’m here or not is going to come down to any of Jerry Reinsdorf or [executive vice president] Kenny WIlliams or myself feeling I’m not the right guy going forward.”

Anderson sits out

After leaving Monday’s game with a sore forearm from getting hit by a Gerrit Cole pitch, shortstop Tim Anderson did not start Tuesday.

Anderson’s six-game suspension for fighting Jose Ramirez of the Guardians Saturday is under appeal.

“TA’s a little stiff today,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He was in the lineup, but obviously we chose to not push it. Just give him one more day to get ready for tomorrow.”

Honeywell grateful for opportunity

On Monday, waiver claim Brent Honeywell recorded two outs in in his Sox debut two days after being designated for assignment by the Padres.

“No one ever likes to get DFA’d,” Honeywell, 28, said.

“When something like that happens there is never a sense of you’re definitely going to get another opportunity. That’s not how that works. You lose your job. And when that happens, you can feel like you did well enough to keep a job and they still get rid of you or you can be horse[crap] and expect to lose your job and you don’t lose your job.”

This and that

Catcher Seby Zavala, placed on the injured list Sunday with what was said to be an oblique strain, said Tuesday the injury “is more like a rib cage muscle strain” that shouldn’t keep him out too long.

*Gregory Santos was reinstated from Bereavement List and right-hander Edgar Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Santos was greeted warmly with numerous hugs and fist bumps from teammates and coaches.

*Outfielder Tyler Naquin, obtained from Milwaukee in exchange for cash, was in Charlotte’s lineup Tuesday.