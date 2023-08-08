The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Are management changes in store for White Sox? Even GM understands ‘nature of beast’

“Whether I’m here or not is going to come down to any of Jerry Reinsdorf or Kenny WIlliams or myself feeling I’m not the right guy going forward.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Are management changes in store for White Sox? Even GM understands ‘nature of beast’
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn talks to reporters Monday. (AP)

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn listens to a question as he talks to reporters. (AP/CharlORG XMIT: CXS103

AP Photos

It’s not chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s way to make big changes, so it’s possible Rick Hahn is feeling more secure about his job than most general managers would. In Hahn’s tenure as White Sox GM, the Sox have made the postseason twice and won two games in 11 seasons.

And now a rebuild that started in 2016 has failed. And as Hahn was addressing culture issues within the clubhouse of a 46-68 team Monday, he was asked if stepping down at the end of the season is a possibility.

“We’ll [see],” Hahn said. “We’re trying to beat the Yankees tonight. Let’s see what happens over the next few weeks.”

There are eight weeks left in the season, but a disillusioned fan base longing for changes from ownership on down has seen enough, making it overwhelmingly clear everywhere from social media to talk radio to unscientific polls to “sell the team” banners and signs.

“I would say I absolutely get that,” Hahn said. “That’s the nature of pro sports. The fact of the matter is I probably wasn’t as smart as everyone thought I was when I was winning executive of the year a couple years ago, or whatever the hell [The Athletic] named me [Chicago Sports Person Of the Year], and the odds are I’m probably not as stupid as people think I am now. But this is the nature of the beast.

“Look, at the end of the day whether I’m here or not is going to come down to any of Jerry Reinsdorf or [executive vice president] Kenny WIlliams or myself feeling I’m not the right guy going forward.”

Anderson sits out

After leaving Monday’s game with a sore forearm from getting hit by a Gerrit Cole pitch, shortstop Tim Anderson did not start Tuesday.

Anderson’s six-game suspension for fighting Jose Ramirez of the Guardians Saturday is under appeal.

“TA’s a little stiff today,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He was in the lineup, but obviously we chose to not push it. Just give him one more day to get ready for tomorrow.”

Honeywell grateful for opportunity

On Monday, waiver claim Brent Honeywell recorded two outs in in his Sox debut two days after being designated for assignment by the Padres.

“No one ever likes to get DFA’d,” Honeywell, 28, said.

“When something like that happens there is never a sense of you’re definitely going to get another opportunity. That’s not how that works. You lose your job. And when that happens, you can feel like you did well enough to keep a job and they still get rid of you or you can be horse[crap] and expect to lose your job and you don’t lose your job.”

This and that

Catcher Seby Zavala, placed on the injured list Sunday with what was said to be an oblique strain, said Tuesday the injury “is more like a rib cage muscle strain” that shouldn’t keep him out too long.

*Gregory Santos was reinstated from Bereavement List and right-hander Edgar Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Santos was greeted warmly with numerous hugs and fist bumps from teammates and coaches.

*Outfielder Tyler Naquin, obtained from Milwaukee in exchange for cash, was in Charlotte’s lineup Tuesday.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
The White Sox are desperate for leaders. Is anybody ready to step forward?
White Sox’ Yasmani Grandal says Score report that he slapped teammate Tim Anderson is bull
Four months into lost season, White Sox’ Hahn, Grifol defend team culture, promise improvements
How low can White Sox’ season go?
White Sox’ Tim Anderson gets 6-game suspension for fight against José Ramirez
White Sox add Brent Honeywell to roster, acquire Tyler Naquin in minor trade for cash
The Latest
merlin_115090432.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Jury of 6 men, 6 women selected as perjury trial gets underway for ex-top aide to Madigan
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz has signaled one witness will likely be former state Rep. Greg Harris, who was secretly recorded by the FBI speaking with a longtime Madigan ally about becoming majority leader.
By Jon Seidel
 
20200924_141414.jpg
Crime
9-year-old girl was eating ice cream with dad when neighbor fatally shot her, prosecutors say
Serabi Medina’s father shouted for her to go into their apartment building in Portage Park as the gunman crossed the street, according to prosecutors.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
The White Sox are desperate for leaders. Is anybody ready to step forward?
The Sox and leadership — a nebulous topic in sports to begin with — haven’t really jibed in a discernibly positive manner in a long time.
By Steve Greenberg
 
GettyImages_1356814976.jpg
Music
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Megan was wounded when the rapper fired at the back of her feet.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Crime
Man charged with shooting at Chicago cops who allegedly saw him selling drugs
Officers returned fire and shot Shaquille Parker in a gangway near the 2400 block of East 72nd Street, prosecutors said in court Tuesday. Parker was taken into custody after collapsing in a nearby backyard.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 