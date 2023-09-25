The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 25, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Veteran Elvis Andrus believes White Sox manager Pedro Grifol ‘will learn’ from 2023

“After this year he’ll have a better idea of how to manage,” Andrus said of Grifol. “Overall, he has done a good job. He communicates, he’s passionate, he knows what he wants.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Veteran Elvis Andrus believes White Sox manager Pedro Grifol ‘will learn’ from 2023
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (left) greets Elvis Andrus after Andrus scored against the Yankees on Aug. 9, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (left) greets Elvis Andrus after Andrus scored against the Yankees on Aug. 9, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Elvis Andrus has played for four first-year managers during his 15-year career, including three in the last five years.

Jeff Bannister was Manager of the Year with the AL West champion Rangers in 2015, Chris Woodward’s 2019 Rangers team went 78-84 in 2019, Mark Kotsay guided an undermanned Athletics team to a 60-102 season in 2022 (Andrus was traded to the White Sox midseason) and now there’s Pedro Grifol, who is trying to avoid a disastrous 100-loss campaign.

“They all have different personalities,” Andrus told the Sun-Times on Sunday. “And it’s hard. If you start winning, then everything is easier. But when you’re not, personnel are going to change, things you might think you’re going to do don’t happen, and you have to adapt. So it’s a tough one.”

The Sox started 7-21 with a team Grifol, and management, believed would win. Now, the non-believers far outweigh the believers in Grifol.

Among the latter is new general manager Chris Getz, promoted after the firings of Rick Hahn and Ken Williams. Getz said Grifol will return for a second year in 2024, and Andrus, a veteran presence with a keen understanding and boyish love for the game still evident after all these years, doesn’t disagree with the reasoning.

“It’s always a 50-50, man [with new managers],” Andrus said. “Even if you coached for years, being a manager is a different animal. I compare it with a utility guy becoming an everyday guy. You think it’s the same but no, it’s a different animal. I think he’ll learn. After this year he’ll have a better, more clean idea of how to manage. Overall, he has done a good job. He communicates, he’s passionate, he knows what he wants.”

Grifol wants a team that defends better, puts pressure on opponents with speed and execution and plays hard to the final out.

“For him to learn after this year, and know how to make [his vision] happen … it’s tough to say something and make it happen,” Andrus said. “There are many personalities, players and coaches, but it’s been a big learning year for him and hopefully he can make that jump.”

Grifol told the Sun-Times he has learned from “the storm” that is 2023, and the criticism accompanying it.

“ I don’t lie to myself. There are things I could be better at, and I have them all written down,” he said. “And I’m going to be better.”

Those inside the clubhouse say Grifol is respected by his players, which, if true, is vital. There’s also an expectation that team rules will be clamped down on in light of Keynan Middleton’s “no rules” comment after he was traded.

“Every team is going to have problems,” Andrus said. “I didn’t like comments from ex-teammates, because of course there are leaders on this team. But when you don’t win anybody can look for anything, lack of leadership. But I can tell you there are leaders on this team, it just wasn’t our year. I don’t think it had anything to do with leadership. It was more knowing the team and finding a way to win games.”

Andrus, 35, who will be a free agent, hopes to keep playing. Where that would be remains to be seen. He played shortstop and contributed a two-run single in a 3-2 win in Boston Sunday helping the Sox win their first series since Aug. 7-9. And he hiked his average to .346 and OPS to .894 over 35 games since Aug. 4.

“Next year they have to unite the team in spring training, have that baseball mindset where you know the DNA of your team and everybody knows their role,” Andrus said. “That’s going to be the biggest thing.

“Everybody has talent, it’s knowing your role, how you can contribute every single day.”

It’s on Grifol to blend together what he’s given to work with.

“I try to understand his position rather than critique,” Andrus said. “Because I know it’s not easy.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger adds six more quality innings to a quality season
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. has been ray of light in dark season
White Sox starter Jesse Scholtens lands on IL
Dylan Cease hurls gem, Luis Robert Jr. hits 311-foot homer in ninth to lift White Sox
Taking a look at White Sox’ trade-deadline deals
MLB reschedules White Sox’ game Monday vs. Diamondbacks to Thursday
The Latest
Drew Barrymore’s planned return to the air was postponed after backlash from striking writers.
Movies and TV
When do Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Kimmel and ‘SNL’ return? Plans unclear after writers’ settlement
Many films and TV shows remain on pause until two votes on the tentative deal between writers and studios.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
Bears running back Roschon Johnson speaks at a news conference.
Bears
Bears not putting stock in Broncos giving up 70 points
Wisely, the Bears know not to equate what the Dolphins did to the Broncos — winning 70-20 — to what their own offense has in store for Denver on Sunday at Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
Senta (Tamara Wilson) is pursued by The Dutchman (Tomasz Konieczny) who must win her love or be doomed to another seven years at sea aboard a cursed ship in Lyric Opera of Chicago’s “The Flying Dutchman.”
Music
Magnificently terrifying tale of ‘The Flying Dutchman’ soars in grand staging at Lyric Opera
It’s director’s Christopher Alden’s production design that makes a grand impression. Its vertigo-inspiring sets and creepy costumes by Allen Moyer, coupled with lighting by Anne Militello, literally rock the senses as if in a haunting dream.
By Nancy Malitz - For the Sun-Times
 
Kids hold hands while wearing their new backpacks at a back-to-school event hosted by Chicago Public Schools at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park on Aug. 11.
Other Views
Charter schools provide school choice to families of all incomes
Parents with resources have plenty of educational options for their children, but far too many low-income and families of color lack those choices, the head of the Illinois Network of Charter Schools writes.
By Andrew Broy
 
A Chicago police officer watches on the street. Assaults on police officers must stop, and the public can help by demanding that violent suspects be held accountable, a retired suburban police chief writes.
Other Views
Attacks on police officers are rising. The lawlessness must end.
Some will say, “That’s part of the job,” but that is untrue. Politicians, the court system, and prosecutors must stop making it impossible for law enforcement to carry out their sworn duty, a retired police chief writes.
By Tom Weitzel
 