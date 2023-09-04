The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Jimmy Lambert placed on IL, Declan Cronin recalled, Seby Zavala DFA’d by White Sox

Zavala batted .155 with seven home runs for the White Sox in 2023

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Declan Cronin of the White Sox pitches against the Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 13, 2023 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Declan Cronin of the White Sox delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 13, 2023 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Getty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox made three roster moves Monday, recalled right-hander Declan Cronin from Triple-A Charlotte, placing right-hander Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day injured list with right ankle inflammation and designating catcher Seby Zavala for assignment.

Zavala, who appeared in 66 games this season, was returned from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Charlotte and reinstated from the IL before getting DFA’d.

Cronin is 3-0 with a 3.62 ERA and two saves in 45 appearances with the Knights. In five appearances with the Sox, he allowed six earned runs in seven innings.

Lambert is 2-3 with a 5.26 ERA, one save and 41 strikeouts in 35 games (one start) with the Sox. He has dealt with ankle soreness off and on this season.

 Zavala, who has been on the IL since August 3 with a strained left oblique, was adequate defensively but batted .155 with seven home runs this season. The Sox made two trades for minor league catching prospects at the trade deadline.

Following the moves, the White Sox 40-man roster decreases to 38.

