Jimmy Lambert placed on IL, Declan Cronin recalled, Seby Zavala DFA’d by White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox made three roster moves Monday, recalled right-hander Declan Cronin from Triple-A Charlotte, placing right-hander Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day injured list with right ankle inflammation and designating catcher Seby Zavala for assignment.

Zavala, who appeared in 66 games this season, was returned from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Charlotte and reinstated from the IL before getting DFA’d.

Cronin is 3-0 with a 3.62 ERA and two saves in 45 appearances with the Knights. In five appearances with the Sox, he allowed six earned runs in seven innings.

Lambert is 2-3 with a 5.26 ERA, one save and 41 strikeouts in 35 games (one start) with the Sox. He has dealt with ankle soreness off and on this season.

Zavala, who has been on the IL since August 3 with a strained left oblique, was adequate defensively but batted .155 with seven home runs this season. The Sox made two trades for minor league catching prospects at the trade deadline.

Following the moves, the White Sox 40-man roster decreases to 38.

