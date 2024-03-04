White Sox’ Michael Soroka pleased with first outing of spring

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Soroka felt like his old self again.

It was a good feeling after not pitching for two seasons because of two Achilles ruptures.

After throwing two innings of one-run ball against the Diamondback in his first Cactus League outing of the spring, Soroka, acquired from the Braves and handed an opportunity to be in the Sox rotation, was riding high.

“It was good to feel that again,” Soroka said after throwing two innings of one-run ball.

There were some really good things to take from today. And then there were some things we’ve got to work on. It’s a good thing, a good way to move forward. Looking forward to getting out there again.”

Soroka, a former Braves All-Star, likes the way his two-seamer is moving this spring. He likes the way the ball is coming out of his hand.

“There’s a very small difference between trying to let it go as hard as you can and actually just doing it,” he said. “It’s very tough to explain but we all feel it. When you’re in the zone the ball is flying out of your hand, you’re flowing through it. Looks easy. Yeah, just getting back to that point.”

Soroka gave up a home run on a 3-2 pitch to Andres Chaparro and walked one batter, but he struck out two and got four soft ground outs.

“That was probably the best positive of this whole outing,” Soroka said. “Being behind in counts and throwing the sinker and getting weak contact. When we’re mixing it properly with the four-seam we should be able to do that all year. And that’s a huge confidence to know you don’t have to throw a pitch down the middle, you can make your pitch on the corner and come back later if you have a pitch that moves like that, gets that weak contact.”

Big Smooth

The comp Colson Montgomery most often hears is Corey Seager.

“All the time,” Montgomery said.

To which Montgomery does not object to.

“It’s a great compliment, especially with all the stuff he’s done. MVP, big contracts. It’s really cool that I get those comps but at the same time I have to go out and execute. Just because they give me those comps doesn’t mean anything will be given to me. But I think it’s really cool.”

Montgomery is 6-4, Seager 6-4, tall for shortstops. They both hit left-handed. Montgomery has taken note of everything from Segar’s swing to his pre-set position at shortstop. Montgomery was the 22nd overall draft pick in 2021. Seager was 18th overall in 2012.

“Since I’ve been told I resemble him I really try to monitor his game,” Montgomery said. “Someone says, ‘You play like this guy’ and he’s really good, why would you not want to try and learn from him?”

Hitting coach Marcus Thames isn’t surprised.

“That’s him, though,” Thames said. “I call him Big Smooth because everything he does is nice and easy.”

Sox 5, Diamondbacks 2

*Chris Flexen, who figures to land a rotation spot but hasn’t been penciled in just yet as manager Pedro Grifol promotes competition, pitched two scoreless innings in relief in his first spring outing. Flexen gave up some hard contact, though. “I struggled with getting ahead but surprisingly was so efficient,” Flexen said. “Definitely got to fine tune some stuff.”

*Right-hander John Brebbia, who hasn’t pitched since straining his right calf 12 days ago, is slated for a bullpen Thursday, Grifol said. Corey Knebel, a non-roster invitee, said he had a setback in camp and won’t be starting the season by Opening Day.

*The Sox stole five bases, including Braden Shewmake’s fourth. Shewmake was picked off second after his steal.

*The Sox have their first off day Tuesday. “I told the guys to stay out of the complex. Get some rest and be ready to turn up the heat when we come back,” Grifol said.

On deck

No game Tuesday. Dodgers at Sox, 2:05 p.m., Wednesday, Glendale, Yoshginobu Yamamoto vs. Michael Kopech.

