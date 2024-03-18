Garrett Crochet named White Sox’ Opening Day starter

The question was whether Garrett Crochet would make the Opening starting rotation.

The answer Monday was emphatically, “yes” with manager Pedro Grifol’s surprise announcement that the left-hander with 73 major league innings and no major league starts on his resume will be the White Sox’ Opening Day starter when the Sox host the Tigers on March 28.

Crochet, coming off Tommy John surgery in 2022 and shoulder problems last season, has been the talk of a Sox camp full of good vibes but lacking front-page news, and with Crochet getting the nod ahead of Erick Fedde and Michael Soroka, the Sox found a way to check a little buzz box for the opener.

"You come in with that curiosity that you have a big-time arm coming into the starting fold," Grifol said. "You’re curious to see how it’s going to pan out. He went out there and performed, pounded the strike zone. His stuff was electric and he’s going to get the opportunity."

When Dylan Cease was in camp, he was the already named Opening Day starter, with Fedde lined up behind him on the Cactus League schedule, followed by Soroka. Cease’s departure in a trade to the Padres sapped some interest out of the opener, but perhaps Crochet, who has featured 100-mp velocity and 12 strikeouts (Shohei Ohtani and top Dodgers among them) and no walks in nine innings over four appearances.

Crochet’s workload will be a point of monitored emphasis this season as he encounters his first extended challenge of starting.

"We’ll cross that bridge when we get there," Grifol said. "Obviously the workload is important for us, but there’s so many layers to this. Everybody’s going to be involved in this, sports performance, training staff, strength and conditioning. The front office, myself, the pitching coaches. So many layers to this that we’ll monitor this thing as it goes. There’s days off, we can go on a sixth day, there’s stuff we can do to monitor the workload."



Asked how many innings or pitches he can contribute in the opener, Crochet said, "Kind of the story of my spring is be where my feet are. We'll see when that day comes. If I'm efficient, who knows

Five innings?

"Yeah, I think so,” he said. “Keep pushing me!"

Crochet was informed Sunday by pitching coach Ethan Katz.

“I heard ge had some exciting news for me, I thought it was that I just made the rotation," Crochet said. "For this to happen .. very humbling."

The Sox will have a completely revamped rotation this season. They opened 2023 with Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Mike Clevinger and Michael Kopech.

This season's first group will likely be comprised of Crochet, Fedde, Soroka, Chris Flexen and another to be named.