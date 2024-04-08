White Sox’ John Brebbia lands on injured list; Jared Shuster recalled from Charlotte

White Sox right-handed reliever John Brebbia landed the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 6) with a right calf strain Monday and the club recalled left-hander Jared Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte.

The expectation is that Brebbia, who had a recurrence Friday in Kansas City of a calf strain suffered during spring training, will return by April 22.

“It’s not as bad as the one in the spring,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “We just want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Brebbia has appeared in four games, logging 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Lefty reliever Tanner Banks is starting as an opener for the Sox, who bring a 1-8 record in the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener. Shuster, a starter who was part of the six-player trade with the Braves for Aaron Bummer, could be called on for multiple innings.

“[Banks] has got experience and has done it before,” Grifol said. “We trust him. We’ve got Shuster here and we’ll see how we back up Tanner with who and how many innings we’ve got.”

Grifol seemed open to letting Banks pitch more than a couple of innings.

“Every time I put a limitation on him he exceeds those limitations so I’ve decided to give him the ball and say, ‘I’ll see you when you’re done,’ ’’ Grifol said. “We’ll let him pitch and when there’s a good matchup and we feel he’s not the guy we’ll make a move.”

Shuster — a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Braves who is on the 40-man roster — had a rough spring and was tagged for seven runs and four home runs over four innings in his only start with Charlotte.

“I’m ready for whenever they call my name,” Shuster said. “I’ll be ready for whenever it happens.

“I’ve made good adjustments mechanically, and feel pretty in good synch,” he said. “There is a good group [of staff] around to make sure I’m dialed in.”

Shuster split the 2023 season between Atlanta and Triple-A Gwinnett, and posted a 5.81 ERA in 11 starts with the Braves.

