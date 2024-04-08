The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 8, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ John Brebbia lands on injured list; Jared Shuster recalled from Charlotte

Tanner Banks starts as the opener Monday against the Guardians.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ John Brebbia lands on injured list; Jared Shuster recalled from Charlotte
The White Sox placed right-handed reliever John Brebbia on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 6) with a right calf strain.

The White Sox placed right-handed reliever John Brebbia on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 6) with a right calf strain.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

White Sox right-handed reliever John Brebbia landed the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 6) with a right calf strain Monday and the club recalled left-hander Jared Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte.

The expectation is that Brebbia, who had a recurrence Friday in Kansas City of a calf strain suffered during spring training, will return by April 22.

“It’s not as bad as the one in the spring,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “We just want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Brebbia has appeared in four games, logging 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Lefty reliever Tanner Banks is starting as an opener for the Sox, who bring a 1-8 record in the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener. Shuster, a starter who was part of the six-player trade with the Braves for Aaron Bummer, could be called on for multiple innings.

“[Banks] has got experience and has done it before,” Grifol said. “We trust him. We’ve got Shuster here and we’ll see how we back up Tanner with who and how many innings we’ve got.”

Grifol seemed open to letting Banks pitch more than a couple of innings.

“Every time I put a limitation on him he exceeds those limitations so I’ve decided to give him the ball and say, ‘I’ll see you when you’re done,’ ’’ Grifol said. “We’ll let him pitch and when there’s a good matchup and we feel he’s not the guy we’ll make a move.”

Shuster — a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Braves who is on the 40-man roster — had a rough spring and was tagged for seven runs and four home runs over four innings in his only start with Charlotte.

“I’m ready for whenever they call my name,” Shuster said. “I’ll be ready for whenever it happens.

“I’ve made good adjustments mechanically, and feel pretty in good synch,” he said. “There is a good group [of staff] around to make sure I’m dialed in.”

Shuster split the 2023 season between Atlanta and Triple-A Gwinnett, and posted a 5.81 ERA in 11 starts with the Braves.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
On the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run, his closest friends remember his legacy
Garrett Crochet says it’s time for White Sox to get angry
Just when going gets tough, it gets even tougher for White Sox, who lose to Royals and fall to 1-8
White Sox’ Garrett Crochet has been excellent, knows two starts don’t make a season
Luis Robert Jr. lands on IL; White Sox fall to 1-7
Luis Robert Jr. hurt in White Sox’ latest loss
The Latest
Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron (44) breaks Babe Ruth's record for career home runs as he hits No. 715 off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., April 8, 1974.
MLB
On the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run, his closest friends remember his legacy
Aaron broke the most sacred record in all of sports at 9:07 p.m. ET, driving a 1-0 fastball over the outstretched glove of Bill Buckner, landing in Atlanta reliever Tom House’s glove in the bullpen.
By Bob Nightengale, USA Today
 
Loyola’s Donovan Robinson (1) is taken down by Brother Rice’s Daniel Terri (82).
High School Football
Loyola’s Donovan Robinson and Lincoln-Way East’s Jonas Williams piling up scholarship offers
Robinson has more than a dozen Division I offers, including Power Five schools Virginia, Arizona and Iowa State.
By Mike Clark
 
Jerry Grote
MLB
Jerry Grote, 1969 Miracle Mets’ catcher, dies at 81
A two-time All-Star, Grote played 16 major league seasons and batted .252 with 39 homers and 404 RBIs.
By Associated Press
 
Total Solar Eclipse BusinessesFILE - Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Oct. 14, 2023. The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 may be weeks away but businesses are ready for the celestial event with oodles of special eclipse glasses for sale, along with T-shirts and other souvenirs. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) ORG XMIT: NYPM508
News
Want to see the solar eclipse in Chicago? Here’s what to know, where to go
The Chicago area will experience a partial eclipse on April 8. Downstate, Carbondale will be in the path of totality, in which the view of the moon completely blocks the sun, for the second time in 10 years.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Connor Bedard and Brock Faber
Blackhawks
Calder Trophy race between Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard, Wild’s Brock Faber reaching its climax
The top two candidates for the NHL’s Rookie of the Year award faced each other head-to-head Sunday, but the outcome did nothing to quiet the raging debate.
By Ben Pope
 