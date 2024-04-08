The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 8, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Some, but not all, White Sox take in spectacular total eclipse

The eclipse was the thing — the Sox were the guests — for the Guardians’ home opener.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Progressive Field at 3:15 p.m. Monday

Progressive Field is seen under a dark sky during a total eclipse Monday.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun-Times

CLEVELAND — It got dark in a hurry Monday afternoon at Progressive Field, where the White Sox were guests of the Guardians for their home opener.

While some players, but not all, stood in and outside the visitors and home dugouts a couple of hours before the Sox played the Guardians, a total eclipse in Cleveland made it daytime look like night.

Fans wearing special glasses watched in awe at this once in a lifetime spectacle. Players and coaches stood outside and watched as well.

Reliever Steven Wilson saw an eclipse in 2016 and was eagerly waiting to see this one. "I'm going to watch it, it's going to be exciting," he said.

From left (above), Michael Kopech, Korey Lee, Tanner Banks, Steven Wilson and Andrew Benintendi get ready to watch the eclipse with special glasses.

The city of Cleveland was swarming with fans preparing to leave the women's Final Four which concluded Sunday night and welcoming an estimated 200,000 visitors for the eclipse, which pushed back the start time of Monday's game to 5:10 p.m. local time.

Not everyone was thrilled about the eclipse, including Sox manager Pedro Grifol and outfielder Robbie Grossman.

"I’m not going to watch it," said Grifol, whose team entered the game with a 1-8 record. "It doesn’t interest me that much. I’ll watch videos of it to see what it looks like. I probably shouldn’t say that because you know. ... Family and baseball. People don’t believe it but I believe it. I live it and that’s all that matters."

Said Grossman: "I'm going to go through my routine and get ready for the game. If it was the offseason I'd take a peek but we're in season and this is my job. I'm accountable for being the best I can every day. I'm going to stick with that."

Batting practice was earlier than normal as players were not permitted on the field for two hours around the time of the eclipse.

"It’s okay," said Grifol, whose team arrived from Kansas City Sunday night. "We got our guys here early and met and did all our pre-series stuff. We’ve got some time to meet with the players and the coaches so they can do their stuff. It’s a part of it; don’t mind it whatsoever. We’ve got their Opening Day and we had ours. Adjust and move on."

