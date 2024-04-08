White Sox shut out for fourth time in 10 games, fall to 1-9 with loss to Guardians

One.

If you’re still paying attention to the White Sox, that is what their atrocious start has turned into, a 3-0 loss to the Guardians the latest clump of dirt piled on to a team getting buried alive beneath a listless lineup and pitching that’s simply not deep enough to compete with its foes in the said-to-be winnable AL Central.

The loss to the 8-2 Guardians in Cleveland’s home opener at a jam-packed Progressive Field, still abuzz after watching an extremely rare solar eclipse that completely darkened the place two hours later, dropped the Sox to 0-8 in their division.

The Sox are 1-9 and have been shut out four times.

They are 5-for-54 with runners in scoring position, worst in the majors.

And they are last with 16 runs.

They had four hits Monday.

Without Luis Robert for a long time and Eloy Jimenez for at least through this series which concludes Wednesday, an already run-challenged offense has looked non threatening on a daily basis. Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie, bounced back from a rough initial start to his season against the Mariners by holding the Sox to three hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Sox lefty Tanner Banks, announced as an opener Monday morning, struck out a career high five batters over a perfect first and second inning before giving up a run, three relievers that followed were scored on, Bryan Shaw on Jose Ramirez’ two-run homer.

Though most of their losses, the Sox had played fine defense – as was promised this offseason – but their last two defeats have not been clean. In this one, there were errors on ground balls by shortstop Braden Shewmake and Yoan Moncada and a throwing error by Moncada, too. To boot, Moncada and catcher Korey Lee didn’t communicate on a catchable foul ball that dropped near the dugout.

By the time Robert gets back, which the Sox are expecting to be in six to eight weeks, it might not matter all that much. A report over the weekend that Robert could be out three-to-four months was questioned from higher-ups above Grifol, and the manager himself before the game.

“I know there’s some rumors out there and people putting dates on his return,” Grifol said. “That’s nonsense in my opinion. I said it yesterday and I won’t talk about it again: he’s a premium athlete who prepares really well and his body heals really well because of the predation in the offseason. To put a date on his complete recovery is not in our best interest and certainly not in anybody’s best interest.

“This guy wants to get back on the field and when players have that drive to get back on the field things happen a little quicker than normal. Just watching him come in yesterday and get on the bike and get moving. Then he’ll get some treatment back in Chicago… who knows? We’re not in the business of forecasting when premium athletes can get back on the field.”

In any case, the Sox’ slumbering offense carries on without their All-Star.

Jimenez said Monday he is feeling better and is hopeful for a return this weekend.

“I know, talking about results, things aren’t going well right now,” Jimenez said Monday. “But I know it’s going to be better. We’re working. I know it’s going to be better.”

It can’t get any worse.