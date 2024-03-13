Luis Robert Jr., ‘superstar’ and ‘game changer,’ flashes power in big way

PHOENIX -- Luis Robert Jr. had been rather quiet this spring.

And then, boom!

A loud explosion off his bat, and a long home run to right center field in the third inning of the Sox’ 19th Cactus League game of 2024.

And then, bang! An even longer blast, an unmeasured shot beyond the batter’s eye in center field that got lost in the desert sky. Reds media relations staff say they had never seen a ball hit that far at Goodyear Stadium.

“I have the blessing to do things for the first time in many places,” Robert said through translator Billy Russo.

Two swings, two homers, and all is well with the Sox’ “superstar” center fielder, as Dylan Cease called him.

“Yeah, he’s a game changer,” Cease said. “He’s a superstar. How far did he hit that one today, 500 feet? A guy like that is just, a rare talent. There’s not a lot of ‘em around.”

Robert is 6-for-26 (.231) with one walk and six strikeouts in 10 games this spring.

“I’m just getting to that rhythm for feeling more comfortable hitting the pitches in the strike zone,” he said. “When I’m able to do that on a consistent basis, I’m going to be able to do even more damage than I did last year.”

Which included 38 homers.

“You can see the timing, little by little, getting better and better and better,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He was on point [Tuesday] night.”

Nastrini bounces back

The Dodgers mid-season trade for right-handers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure is grading out well this spring. Nastrini, a starter, rebounded from walking the first two batters he faced Tuesday and finished with seven strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

Nastrini has allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine in seven innings. Leasure (0.00 ERA) walked a batter but notched his sixth scoreless relief appearance.

“I knew Jordan was going to come out here and [pitch great],” Nastrini said. “That was never a doubt in my mind. It’s a cherry on top that I’m doing good as well. He’s been working really hard, I’ve got to tip my hat to him.”

Keller building up

Former Royal right-hander Brad Keller, signed to a minor league deal last week, threw his eighth bullpen as he works his way back to full strength. Keller was limited by shoulder problems to 45 1/3 innings last season and had surgery in October to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.

“Trying to build up,” Keller said. “Got to be cautious about things, but feeling good right now and hopefully get out there relatively soon. Going through some mechanical changes as well so I don’t have to go back down that road.”

Keller, a Royals rotation mainstay at the time, threw at former Sox shortstop Tim Anderson after an Anderson bat flip in 2019 rankled him and his teammates.

“That all happened a long time ago,” Keller said. “A lot of familiar faces in here, played against a lot of these guys for a while and played with a lot of guys as well throughout the years. Just excited for the opportunity and to get going.”

This and that

Infielder Lenyn Sosa was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

*Korey Lee, who struggled at the plate last season, hit his second homer of the spring and threw out two runners attempting to steal second.

*Yoan Moncada had his second bunt single of the spring.

