The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 11, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Michael Kopech ‘empties the tank’ in bullpen

The right-hander seems to belong in bullpen, where he has shown flashes of dominance.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Michael Kopech ‘empties the tank’ in bullpen
White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning on Tuesday.

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning on Tuesday.

Ron Schwane/AP

Maybe this is where Michael Kopech belonged all along.

Time will tell.

But so far, so good.

Moved to the White Sox bullpen midway through spring training, Kopech has shown lightning-bolt flashes of dominance in relief, most recently a wow-that-was-something two innings in Cleveland to close out a 7-5 White Sox victory Tuesday.

Kopech threw 24 pitches, 23 of them fastballs averaging 100.4 mph. He touched 102 one time.

And threw 18 strikes, three of them to Jose Ramirez.

Teammates were astonished. Kopech was feeling a sense of satisfaction for the first time in too long after grinding through 129 1/3 innings with a 5.43 ERA last season.

“My velo is back to where I wanted it to be for a long time,” he said after the game. “Striking guys out is always fun. Feels good.”

Kopech said he hadn’t felt like that since 2021.

“The adrenaline, the velocity, it’s been a while,” he said. “Everything feels good.”

To reach into an arsenal bag containing only a fastball and slider is less complicated than his three-or-four pitch mix. Maybe carrying a lighter handbag to the mound is a good thing.

Some of the difference coming out of the bullpen is physical.

“As a starter, if I tried to empty the tank like that in the first I’d be throwing 92 in the third,” Kopech told the Sun-Times on Wednesday. “It’s a little bit different. The throttle can be all the way down when you’re in for that short period of time. I’m taking advantage of that.”

Some is mental.

“You play to the competition of the game,” he said. “In that moment you want to be ready for the first pitch, the first hitter. It’s easy to let that become a worrisome mentality or what have you. It’s being able to stay under control, trust myself and pitch to get outs. It’s a mentality, a change of perspective.”

In five appearances, Kopech owns a 2.45 ERA with 12 strikeouts and five walks. His starter’s resume makes multi-inning appearances doable, which he demonstrated against the Guardians and with a five-out save in the Sox’ only other victory on April 2 against the Braves. In that one, Kopech served up a home run to Marcell Ozuna, allowed two hits and two walks but powered through to a handshake line. It was Kopech’s first career save.

On April 5 in Kansas City, Kopech entered a tie game and walked the second batter he faced, which turned into the game-winning run. He struck out the side but was upset.

“The game in Kansas City didn’t sit right with me,” he said. “Went out with more of an edge [Tuesday], made sure that didn’t happen again. And fortunately I was able to do that with control. It’s easy to go out there and amp yourself up and do too much, but there’s a balance that can be met. Once you’re able to reach that peak while staying under control, your game elevates a little bit.”

Manager Pedro Grifol is seeing what was envisioned with the move to the pen, where Kopech pitched to a 3.50 ERA in 2021, but he won’t put a closer label on Kopech. He’s more about leverage.

“He’s a high leverage pitcher. And he’s a good one,” Grifol said. “A lot of the closers are one-inning guys that come in no matter what in the ninth. I’m not going to use him that way. I certainly won’t hesitate to give him the ball in the ninth inning but I definitely won’t hesitate to give him the ball in the eighth, either. And come in and clean something up. I don’t know if I like the word closer. He’s a big-time leverage pitcher.
 
“If I was a hitter and I had to face ... it’s the presence, the confidence, the belief in your stuff. There’s a lot of ways to win little battles in this game that go far and beyond ability. And he’s winning that mindset battle, where he stands on that mound and it’s ‘game on’ and everybody knows it.”

REDS AT SOX

Friday: Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.48) vs. Chris Flexen (0-2, 5.91), 6:40 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.29 in 2023) vs. Garrett Crochet (1-1, 2.00), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: Graham Ashcroft (1-1, 5.40) vs. Michael Soroka (0-1, 6.14), ), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox walked off by Guardians in 10th
Manager Pedro Grifol, White Sox carry on after nightmarish start
There’s nothing surprising about the White Sox’ awful start — not the losses, not the injuries
White Sox’ Yoan Moncada out for three to six months
Amid slow start, injuries, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol faces uphill climb
White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada leaves game with adductor strain
The Latest
PRIDEPARADE-062623-44.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Desfile del Orgullo de Chicago se reducirá debido a las ‘preocupaciones logísticas y de seguridad’
La 53ª edición del desfile anual, que se celebrará el 30 de junio, limitará el número de participantes y empezará una hora antes.
By Erica Thompson
 
toddlerfolo-041124 1.jpgThe 3300 block of West North Avenue in Logan Square, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. On Tuesday April 9, 2024, a 4-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting on the block. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Niño de 4 años que fue herido de bala cerca de Humboldt Park se encuentra ‘estable’
El niño viajaba en el auto de su abuela cerca de las 3:50 p.m. del martes en la cuadra 3300 al oeste de la North Avenue cuando alguien en otro auto abrió fuego desde el techo corredizo. Su estado se ha estabilizado después de la cirugía, informó la policía.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
La Voz Chicago
Los directores obtienen el primer vistazo al impacto de la nueva fórmula de financiamiento escolar de Chicago
Recibieron sus presupuestos escolares para el próximo año, el primero bajo un nuevo sistema que se centra en las necesidades de las escuelas, y no en el número de estudiantes inscritos.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara
MLB
Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter charged with fraud in sports betting case
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole more than $16 million from Ohtani’s bank accounts to pay for his own sports betting and lied to the bank to access the account, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said.
By Associated Press
 
OJ Simpson Parole Ends
News
O.J. Simpson dies at 76
A message posted Thursday on Simpson’s official X account — formerly Twitter — said he died after battling cancer.
By Ken Ritter | AP
 